Try Making These Delicious Italian Mashed Potatoes With Only 3 Ingredients
There's something about mashed potatoes that hits different than other spud dishes. Maybe it's the creamy texture, or the undertones of dairy in the flavor, or simply the fact that it's a comforting meal. Mashed potatoes are a massive favorite among Americans, but you probably don't associate them with Italian food. Once you learn about the simplest three-ingredient Italian mashed potatoes, though, that's going to change. All you need are spuds, heavy cream, and nutmeg.
The recipe starts with choosing the right type of potato. Ideally, you'd be working with russet potatoes because they have a mild flavor and a dry, starchy texture that turns fluffy (not gooey) when you mash them. They usually come in a large size with brown skin. In the absence of russet potatoes, the Yukon Gold variety will also work. Instead of peeling the spuds, you want to cook them with the skin on, as that ensures a softer, drier texture. Moreover, removing the skin can make them absorb too much water, which ruins the end result. Once the potatoes are cooked, pass them through a ricer to get the smoothest texture. If you don't have the tool yet, the Priority Chef Large 15-ounce Potato Ricer is a bestseller on Amazon and priced at $25.
Heavy cream and nutmeg are the secret to Italian mashed potatoes
When Tasting Table polled its readers to find out how they elevate mashed potatoes, butter and sour cream were the top two answers. And yet, this Italian variation of the comforting dish calls for neither. Instead, it makes use of heavy cream. The cream is heated up on the stove for about and added warm to the riced potatoes. The two are then mixed together to create the ultimate creamy mash. Using the whisk instead of a fork or a masher allows the potatoes to develop a fluffier, more airy consistency.
Once the texture is perfected, it's time to add an ingredient that will upgrade the flavor of your mashed potatoes: nutmeg. Grate fresh nutmeg into the potatoes (along with some salt, the unofficial fourth ingredient) and gently mix together with the whisk. Some folks might only think of nutmeg as a warming holiday spice, but you'd be surprised by how much it can elevate mashed potatoes by giving them a subtly sweet, nutty note. Italians are not the only ones who create depth in their mash with nutmeg, though — in Germany and in Sweden, for example, it's a common tradition as well.