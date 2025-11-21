Try Making These Delicious Italian Mashed Potatoes With Only 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something about mashed potatoes that hits different than other spud dishes. Maybe it's the creamy texture, or the undertones of dairy in the flavor, or simply the fact that it's a comforting meal. Mashed potatoes are a massive favorite among Americans, but you probably don't associate them with Italian food. Once you learn about the simplest three-ingredient Italian mashed potatoes, though, that's going to change. All you need are spuds, heavy cream, and nutmeg.

The recipe starts with choosing the right type of potato. Ideally, you'd be working with russet potatoes because they have a mild flavor and a dry, starchy texture that turns fluffy (not gooey) when you mash them. They usually come in a large size with brown skin. In the absence of russet potatoes, the Yukon Gold variety will also work. Instead of peeling the spuds, you want to cook them with the skin on, as that ensures a softer, drier texture. Moreover, removing the skin can make them absorb too much water, which ruins the end result. Once the potatoes are cooked, pass them through a ricer to get the smoothest texture. If you don't have the tool yet, the Priority Chef Large 15-ounce Potato Ricer is a bestseller on Amazon and priced at $25.