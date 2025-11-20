These Adorable Vintage Peanut Butter Glass Jars Will Make You Forget About The Starbucks Bearista Cup

Price-gouging for genuine Starbucks Bearista cups is rampant, with resale prices over $200 or even up to $1,000. That's no surprise, given the cups reportedly sold out completely the same day they were released, on November 6. The high-profile Starbucks debacle has led to some tongue-in-cheek nods from the likes of Costco, whose Kirkland Signature line offers large three-packs of raw honey in bear-shaped containers. The company posted a photo of its honey-bear lookalike, sporting a green lid with straw, and a three-word caption: "How bear-y convenient."

If you're itching to get your hands on the vintage Skippy alternative to a Starbucks Bearista cup, you'll likely find them on eBay or Etsy. Use search terms such as "Skippy Bear Glass Jar" or "Skippy Peanut Butter Teddy Bear Jar." Adding the word "vintage" may broaden the results pool. Be aware that some listings that crop up, especially on Etsy and Poshmark, may actually be a similar style of glass jar featuring a beaver rather than your desired teddy bear. Be sure to check condition, looking for details such as chips, cracks, or fading.

In addition to purchasing a vintage Skippy teddy bear jar, you can also find glass bear-shaped jars on Amazon, available either as single jars or in multi packs of 12 or more. Some even come with blue lids and matching striped straws, eerily similar to the elusive Starbucks Bearista cups, though in smaller 12-ounce sizes — perfect for espresso shots, juices, or boozy-bear mini-cocktails.