Why Amish Beef And Noodles Is The One-Pot Dinner Home Cooks Can't Get Enough Of

What comes to mind when you think of comfort food? Perhaps mac and cheese or french fries with your favorite dip. But, for those who grew up around Amish cuisine, one of the peak comfort foods is without a doubt beef and noodles.

It's the perfect Amish-style recipe that consists of simple ingredients and results in a hearty, nourishing meal. The recipe itself is very similar to Stephanie Rapone's Amish-style chicken and noodles recipe, except that it uses a chuck roast for the protein. The beef is cut into cubes (and can later be shredded once cooked, per preference) then browned in a large pot or a Dutch oven.

For the most authentic experience, you can brown the beef using the unique Amish butter. For something less authentic, you could also opt for beef short ribs or another type of beef stew cut. Afterward, onions are sautéed in the same pot, and you can add more veggies of choice for an even bulkier meal. The beef and the veggies are then slowly cooked together in a beef broth for at least 2 hours over the stove. The egg noodles can then be added to the same pot at the very end of the cooking process, so as not to over-do them. The convenience of this hearty and filling recipe can be appreciated by any busy home cook — especially one that needs to feed a big family.