Why Amish Beef And Noodles Is The One-Pot Dinner Home Cooks Can't Get Enough Of
What comes to mind when you think of comfort food? Perhaps mac and cheese or french fries with your favorite dip. But, for those who grew up around Amish cuisine, one of the peak comfort foods is without a doubt beef and noodles.
It's the perfect Amish-style recipe that consists of simple ingredients and results in a hearty, nourishing meal. The recipe itself is very similar to Stephanie Rapone's Amish-style chicken and noodles recipe, except that it uses a chuck roast for the protein. The beef is cut into cubes (and can later be shredded once cooked, per preference) then browned in a large pot or a Dutch oven.
For the most authentic experience, you can brown the beef using the unique Amish butter. For something less authentic, you could also opt for beef short ribs or another type of beef stew cut. Afterward, onions are sautéed in the same pot, and you can add more veggies of choice for an even bulkier meal. The beef and the veggies are then slowly cooked together in a beef broth for at least 2 hours over the stove. The egg noodles can then be added to the same pot at the very end of the cooking process, so as not to over-do them. The convenience of this hearty and filling recipe can be appreciated by any busy home cook — especially one that needs to feed a big family.
There are many ways to cook and serve Amish one-pot beef and noodles
Although the Amish don't use electricity, you probably do. The community's straightforward recipes are pretty compatible with modern cooking methods, so don't be afraid to reach for your favorite appliance. To make beef and noodles ahead of time, using a slow cooker is a great idea — as the beef will take about 8 hours to soften.
Alternatively, if you want to significantly speed up the recipe, you can also make it in an Instant Pot, where it will only need around 30 minutes to finish. At 250 degrees Fahrenheit with the lid on, there's also the option of transferring your pot to the oven to braise once it reaches a simmer.
Traditionally, beef and noodles is quite the brothy dish that's poured over mashed potatoes. It can easily be eaten on its own, though, or act as a main, in which case you'll probably want it to be more on the thicker side. To achieve that, either use less broth in the recipe or add a slurry (a mix of flour and water) at the very end to thicken the sauce. As a main, beef and noodles pairs well with a creamy salad or a veggie casserole, but if you're feeling adventurous and you have the patience, you could also eat it with the Amish bread that takes 10 days to make.