How To Grow A Pistachio Tree From Store-Bought Pistachios

Pistachios have always been a pretty hot commodity. They're satisfying on their own, and you can use them in baked goods, yogurts, salads, smoothies, dessert cocktails, and more. And in the last couple of years, a certain treat has made pistachios more in-demand than ever – it's been rumored that Dubai chocolate has led to a pistachio shortage. In reality, any lack of supply is more likely due to the cyclical way pistachios grow, with higher and lower yield years.

Still, that only highlights how precious these nuts are, and helps explain why pistachios are so pricey. Depending on where you live, though, there could be a solution: Grow your own pistachio tree. This would give you delicious pistachios in your own backyard, for free.

Best of all, it's possible to do this with store-bought pistachios. It may take a few attempts, but the potential of a plentiful pistachio tree from a few nuts is pretty exciting. Only raw, unsalted pistachios will work, as roasting or salting makes germination impossible, and unshelled nuts are ideal, so you don't crack them when de-shelling. Take a handful of pistachios in good shape and soak them for 24 hours, changing the water halfway through. Then, place them on a moistened paper towel in a container, cover with another paper towel and the container's lid, and within a week, you'll see some start to sprout. Plant those nuts in a small pot to get your tree going.