You've Probably Never Heard Of This Rich, Vintage Salad Dressing, But It's Worth A Taste

A stroll down the salad dressing aisle in a modern grocery store shows an abundance of choice. There may, if fact, be too many creamy, rich options out there. But this was not always the case. There was a time when all of these salad dressings were homemade by necessity, and this led to the creation of a lot of interesting recipes that you just don't see much anymore. For an example, we need look no further than boiled salad dressing.

Boiled salad dressing has a thick, creamy texture like many of the different types of modern salad dressings you might find on the shelves at your local market. Unlike those dressings, however, it actually contains very little fat. The secret to this old-school salad dressing might be obvious from the name, but it is cooked, and the rich texture comes from both egg yolks and a starchy thickener.

Most boiled dressing recipes start with egg yolks and vinegar, a bit of butter, and simple seasonings like sugar, salt, pepper, celery seed, and ground mustard. Flour is the most common thickening agent, though cornstarch is also sometimes used. To thin out the sauce, milk, water, or cream can be used. The ingredients are whisked together until combined and then gently heated over a double boiler — whisking all the while — until the starch gelatinizes and it all emulsifies. The result is a lower-fat salad dressing with that same luscious texture that we all love to drizzle over a salad. Once cooked, it is chilled back to room temperature or stored in the refrigerator until it's time to eat.