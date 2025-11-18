Ree Drummond Adds Buttermilk And Milk To Her Cornbread. Here's Why You Should Too

If you ask different bakers their key to the perfect cornbread, you'll receive a variety of ardent tips and opinions. Though a recipe as simple as cornbread may not seem so complicated, people often debate the core ingredients; buttermilk vs regular whole milk, for instance. But, in the case of these dairy ingredients, has anyone stopped to ask, "Why choose between the two?"

Thankfully, the answer is yes. Food Network chef and host of "The Pioneer Woman," Ree Drummond, adds both buttermilk and milk to her skillet cornbread recipe, explaining that buttermilk adds tang and moisture, while regular milk "balances the whole thing out and thins out the batter a little."

Some say regular whole milk is how they've always made cornbread. Others claim that buttermilk is essential to a true Southern cornbread. As a food scientist and baker who is always interested in experimenting in the kitchen, Drummond's 1 cup of buttermilk plus a half cup of regular milk instantly made sense to me from a chemistry perspective. After all, fermented, acidic buttermilk gives cornbread a slightly tangy, buttery taste, like in buttermilk pancakes. The combination of its acid with baking soda (like in Drummond's recipe) can also contribute moisture and an undeniably tender, fluffy crumb structure. But buttermilk is a bit thick and sour-tasting. Cutting it with regular whole milk makes for a less dense batter that's still rich, but puts some of the flavor focus back on the corn, butter, and slight hints of sweetness. Genius.