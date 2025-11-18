The Simple Prep Step That Will Make Or Break Your Beef Stew

Beef stew may seem like the ultimate "throw it in a pot" meal, but even the most homey dish still requires some careful preparation. Good stew of any kind isn't just about the flavor of the ingredients you use, but also the balance with which they're added, and the timing of when you add them. Carrots and other veggies cut too small, or added too early, will end up unpleasantly mushy.

Similarly, not browning your beef before adding it to the stew means you are leaving flavor on the table. But of all the best tips for making beef stew, one of the easiest ones to overlook is trimming the fat and shaping your beef.

You certainly want some fat in your beef when you stew it. Fat adds flavor and helps contribute to the luxurious sheen and rich texture. However the best cuts of beef to use in stew – including beef chuck, short rib, and brisket — are often very fatty, as they are full of collagen that will turn to gelatin as the meat slow cooks. This imparts that body that you want in stew, but these cuts also often have large chunks of hard fat around their exterior or dotted through the meat. Trimming these large chunks of fat will prevent your stew from being too heavy, while still leaving enough fat to make it flavorful.