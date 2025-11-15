Give Pillsbury's Grands Hot Cocoa Flavored Rolls A S'mores Upgrade With A Few Extra Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cooler weather calls for warmer desserts and seasonal sweets. There are plenty of scrumptious store-bought cinnamon roll brands to choose from, many of which include special varieties just for the holidays. Limited Edition Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls with Marshmallow Icing are an excellent indulgence on their own, but can be made even more fun with some simple tweaks. TikTok's Matt Ramsey shared a video on how to transform these chocolatey rolls into a s'mores-inspired delight using chocolate syrup, heavy cream, crushed graham crackers, and a hearty sprinkle of Flavor God Chocolate Donut Seasoning.

This video demonstrates how to elevate Pillsbury's wintertime offering by playing off the chocolate and marshmallow elements in the rolls and enhancing them with graham cracker taste and crunchy texture. Using the TikTok food hack of pouring heavy whipping cream into a deep casserole dish alongside store-bought cinnamon rolls, the user goes a step further by mixing chocolate syrup into the cream first. After the rolls bake, Ramsey covers them with the provided packet of marshmallow icing and sprinkles the warm rolls with chocolate donut seasoning and a generous helping of crushed graham crackers.

It's an easy hack sure to satisfy any s'mores lover while taking advantage of Pillsbury's seasonal cinnamon roll-style product. In fact, you can put a s'mores twist on a number of different Pillsbury pastries all year long. All it takes are a few basic ingredients.