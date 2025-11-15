Give Pillsbury's Grands Hot Cocoa Flavored Rolls A S'mores Upgrade With A Few Extra Ingredients
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Cooler weather calls for warmer desserts and seasonal sweets. There are plenty of scrumptious store-bought cinnamon roll brands to choose from, many of which include special varieties just for the holidays. Limited Edition Pillsbury Grands! Hot Cocoa Rolls with Marshmallow Icing are an excellent indulgence on their own, but can be made even more fun with some simple tweaks. TikTok's Matt Ramsey shared a video on how to transform these chocolatey rolls into a s'mores-inspired delight using chocolate syrup, heavy cream, crushed graham crackers, and a hearty sprinkle of Flavor God Chocolate Donut Seasoning.
This video demonstrates how to elevate Pillsbury's wintertime offering by playing off the chocolate and marshmallow elements in the rolls and enhancing them with graham cracker taste and crunchy texture. Using the TikTok food hack of pouring heavy whipping cream into a deep casserole dish alongside store-bought cinnamon rolls, the user goes a step further by mixing chocolate syrup into the cream first. After the rolls bake, Ramsey covers them with the provided packet of marshmallow icing and sprinkles the warm rolls with chocolate donut seasoning and a generous helping of crushed graham crackers.
It's an easy hack sure to satisfy any s'mores lover while taking advantage of Pillsbury's seasonal cinnamon roll-style product. In fact, you can put a s'mores twist on a number of different Pillsbury pastries all year long. All it takes are a few basic ingredients.
Giving Pillsbury sweets the s'mores treatment
You can turn just about any dessert into a s'more-style version using chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallows in a number of different forms. For example, try changing up the overall taste of a dish of freshly baked Pillsbury hot cocoa rolls by adding a drizzle of Syruvia S'mores Flavored Syrup on top. If you're a fan of marshmallow fluff, swap that in place of the packet of marshmallow icing for a more melty and gooey texture. Similarly, you can try hot fudge in place of chocolate syrup for a more dense and rich addition. Beyond these delicious hot cocoa rolls, there are a number of other Pillsbury products that deserve a little s'mores flavor.
For a quick and whimsical dessert, use mini store-bought pie crusts for easy air fryer s'mores. Fill a batch of Pillsbury mini pie crusts with a portion of chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers, cover with mini marshmallows, and bake these pies to gooey perfection either in the oven or an air-fryer. You can also use Pillsbury biscuits or crescent dough to achieve this s'mores dessert.
With so many varieties of chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors to choose from, the possibilities are virtually limitless. New varieties of chocolate-flavored or filled marshmallows make this even more fun. It's simply a matter of choosing your favorite style of ingredients, pairing them with a Pillsbury product, and getting creative in the kitchen.