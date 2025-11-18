The Fresh Herb That Will Instantly Elevate Your Go-To Beef Stew

If you're wondering whether you can use dried rosemary instead of fresh, the answer is yes. Fresh is more pungent, but for beef stew, the dried variety is also great due to its robust potency that holds up well during the slow-cooked process. It might not have the same fragrant freshness, but it won't turn bitter if you accidentally cook it for too long. The average beef stew with up to a couple pounds of meat calls for a teaspoon of dried rosemary, which equals a tablespoon of chopped fresh leaves or 2 to 3 sprigs. If you're going for sprigs, tie them into a bundle first and fish it out before you serve. Add fresh rosemary when you have up to an hour left in the cooking process for the best results.

Rosemary works great for a classic, old-fashioned beef stew, where it simmers in a red wine broth along with other herbs. You can even wrap other favorite herbs in a cheese cloth to make a bouquet garni for a true sensory treat. Since rosemary carries a citrus-like aroma, orange peels are an unusual but happy companion, both ingredients illuminating up the dish with their fresh flavors. This is also the perfect wintry twist for your holiday dinner parties. The same goes for a cranberry sauce beef stew or a cinnamon apple cider beef stew, in which the rosemary pops with vibrancy amidst a sweet-tart depth. If you serve the stew with mashed potatoes or polenta, consider infusing the butter or cooking oil with rosemary (much like how you would use garlic as an aromatic) to tie the whole meal together.