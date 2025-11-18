The Fruit And Oat Combo Grandma Knew Never Missed As A Delicious Dessert

It's borderline magical how our grandmas never needed any recipe cards. They just knew exactly what to do in the kitchen, which ingredients go together, and how to cook up dishes that would live on as cherished memories. If you were to ask them how to make an easy, comforting dessert reminiscent of summer, they would probably tell you to pair peaches with pecans and oats.

Like always, they would be right. Here at Tasting Table, we already enjoy these ingredients together in a peach crisp, which never disappoints. With its depth of sweetness, peach is the heart of this dish. Before you even taste it, your senses are hit with a floral aroma, followed by a bright sweetness and riveting hints of tartness.

Even if fresh peaches aren't available and you've only got the canned ones, there's still no dimming this fruit's shine. Its vibrant flavors go superbly with pecans and their buttery notes. Baked for an hour, this combination gets even better, taking on the comfort of a caramelized warmth. At the base of it all are the oats, soaking everything up and rounding it out with their palatable creaminess. All that's missing left is a scoop of ice cream to complete your plateful of sunshine.