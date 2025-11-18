One Of Martha Stewart's Favorite Recipes Is This Easy Polish Soup Passed Down From Her Grandmother

Some might argue that the best time of year for making soup is when the temperatures turn frigid — then you have people like Martha Stewart who are ready to whip up a good bowl at any point in the season. From a classic chicken noodle to a spicy tortilla soup with black beans, we turn to Stewart's cooking advice whenever we're in the mood for something homemade. Martha Stewart tends to encourage home chefs to get experimental with their soup recipes, swapping ingredients for whatever's in season, but not when it comes to her family's Polish heirloom soup: Buttermilk Potato Onion Soup.

"It is extremely simple and extremely peasant-y," Stewart told CBS Sunday Morning in a TikTok video. To make Stewart's soup, begin by boiling or steaming potatoes until they're fork-tender. She notes that variety isn't important, among her other 11 tips for making soup. Once the potatoes are soft and warm, cut out defects as you peel the skin, then put them aside to prepare the onions. Finely slice your onions and saute with butter, olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Grab a deep-set bowl and place three or four of those hot, uncut, unsliced potatoes in the center, topping with a hearty serving of the sauteed onions. Pour cold buttermilk around the potatoes in the bowl, sprinkle with a few sprigs of fresh dill, and you're ready to enjoy.