Skip The Same Old Black Bean Soup – Try This Bold, Spicy Version Instead

Beans are delicious, nutritious, and versatile. When you want a quick and simple dinner, preparing a basic black bean soup is a great way to fill up with warmth, comfort, and plenty of protein and fiber. Though it's tempting to throw together the same old ingredients without much pomp and circumstance, Tasting Table recipe developer Hayley MacLean put together a spicy black bean soup recipe that provides a spicy twist on the usual. It's sure to become a staple of your seasonal soup rotation — if not all year long.

Starting with canned black beans and adding a handful of accessible ingredients, the magic of this veggie-forward soup lies within the element of heat. Between chili powder, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, and canned chipotle chilis in adobo sauce, this soup is made to ignite your senses. The recipe also calls for a healthy helping of bell peppers, celery, onions, and carrots along with a zesty punch of lime juice and a handful of savory seasonings simmered in a vegetable broth, which you can get store-bought or prepare from scratch.

The soup is lightly blended using an immersion blender for a smooth finish with some noticeable chunks to enjoy. For those who need a little something to temper the spice level, try serving the soup with a generous dollop of sour cream or a portion of shredded cheese on top. Tweak this recipe to bulk it up with more protein or consider complementary sides, such as shortcut Spanish rice or a crispy chicken quesadilla, to round out your meal.