The Etiquette Rule Even Regular Steakhouse Diners Forget
There aren't many public spaces where formal etiquette is still required, much less expected. But if you're dining at a nice steakhouse, you want to act like you've been there before (i.e. don't order your steak well-done with a side of ketchup ... unless you're the President of the United States). There are lots of mistakes that everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse, but there's one rule that applies specifically to how you eat the steak that many forget, or don't even know in the first place.
When eating a high-quality ribeye or T-bone, make sure to only cut one bite at a time. There are several reasons why you should avoid slicing an entire steak into bite-size pieces before you start eating. First, cutting your whole filet at once makes it seem like you are preparing it for a toddler. Second, you don't want the whole table to shake under your movements, Lisa From Temecula style. Third, and perhaps most important, preserving moisture in your steak is key, and if you cut it all up at once, those succulent juices will spill out, leaving the (probably) very expensive piece of meat dry and cold.
If you want to get really technical, the proper way to cut steak is to hold your knife in your right hand and your fork in your left. Spearing the steak with your fork, slice one, reasonably-sized bite by moving the steak knife in a zigzag motion. Next, put the knife down on the plate and transfer your fork to your right hand to move the bite of steak into your mouth.
Other steakhouse dining rules to follow
Before you even get to cutting your steak, knowing how to order at a steakhouse like you know what you're doing is key. You'll have to let your server know how you'd like your steak cooked, but it helps to know whether the cut you're ordering is best when it's rare or medium, for example. Generally, the leaner the steak, the rarer you want to order it. Thicker steaks, like a porterhouse, should be ordered medium. You can also order your steak well-done, but a server might steer you toward a different cut that may better handle that level of cooking.
You also don't want to completely smother your steak in sauce. At a nice steakhouse, the meat is intended to speak for itself. Asking for a bottle of A1 or ketchup (gasp!) is frowned upon, though the steakhouse might have its own selection of house-made sauces prepared specifically to pair with the meat. In those cases, ask your server for the best sauce to go with your steak, and they'll point you in the right direction.
After you've happily dined on your T-bone, whatever you do, don't pick up that bone and gnaw on it. That's a big no-no in a fine dining establishment. You can use your knife and fork to cut as much meat as you can from it, but it's most certainly considered bad manners to pick up the bone and chew on it, no matter how delicious that steak was. Steakhouse etiquette rules may be a lot to remember, but they can improve your experience and even maximize the deliciousness of the meat.