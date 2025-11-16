The Etiquette Rule Even Regular Steakhouse Diners Forget

There aren't many public spaces where formal etiquette is still required, much less expected. But if you're dining at a nice steakhouse, you want to act like you've been there before (i.e. don't order your steak well-done with a side of ketchup ... unless you're the President of the United States). There are lots of mistakes that everyone makes when eating at a steakhouse, but there's one rule that applies specifically to how you eat the steak that many forget, or don't even know in the first place.

When eating a high-quality ribeye or T-bone, make sure to only cut one bite at a time. There are several reasons why you should avoid slicing an entire steak into bite-size pieces before you start eating. First, cutting your whole filet at once makes it seem like you are preparing it for a toddler. Second, you don't want the whole table to shake under your movements, Lisa From Temecula style. Third, and perhaps most important, preserving moisture in your steak is key, and if you cut it all up at once, those succulent juices will spill out, leaving the (probably) very expensive piece of meat dry and cold.

If you want to get really technical, the proper way to cut steak is to hold your knife in your right hand and your fork in your left. Spearing the steak with your fork, slice one, reasonably-sized bite by moving the steak knife in a zigzag motion. Next, put the knife down on the plate and transfer your fork to your right hand to move the bite of steak into your mouth.