Should You Cook Tomatoes In Cast Iron? It Depends

If you've got a cast-iron pan, you've probably heard the horror stories about how cooking anything acidic in it will make your meal taste like rust and damage your cookware. It's a pretty popular belief, and quite a few people staunchly avoid cooking so much as a tomato for even a second in their cast-iron skillet. But how true is it?

Well, it depends, but generally speaking, this is not a myth. It's true that acidic ingredients can cause iron to leach into the food. In a study published in the Journal of Food Science, researchers found that when they cooked corn porridge, its acidity was boosted with a touch of organic acids, and the iron content of the meal skyrocketed from 1.7 milligrams to 26.8 milligrams. The metal itself isn't harmful (in fact, the researchers even noted that this phenomenon could help increase dietary iron intake), but the real problem is the metallic taste it imparts on the food.

In a review made by America's Test Kitchen, however, it was found that you may have to simmer the acidic food for up to 30 minutes for the concentration of iron to get high enough for you to taste it. So, for short cooking times with tomatoes, like pan-grilling a few slices for your full English breakfast, it's totally alright.