Why Tomatoes Are A Necessity When It Comes To A Full English Breakfast

A full English breakfast, or fry-up, is as iconic and treasured a culinary tradition as fish and chips or a Sunday roast. Hearty to say the least, a full English breakfast consists of fried runny eggs, baked beans, bacon, sausage, black pudding, fried bread, mushrooms, and tomatoes. If you think tomatoes are thrown in as an afterthought, think again. Tomatoes are a necessity when it comes to a full English breakfast because they bring much-needed balance.

Tomatoes are light, juicy, and acidic, which helps to cut through the richness of all the greasy fried pork items and complement the sweetness in the baked beans. A burst of juiciness is a great textural contrast to the meaty chew of bacon, sausage, and black pudding. Aesthetically, tomatoes provide a pop of color, while their umami-rich flavor only enhances the savoriness of the meat and eggs. Many full English breakfast recipes recommend grilling tomatoes to further enhance their juiciness while also adding a sweet and smoky depth to their flavor profile. You can also fry them up in a skillet like the rest of the ingredients, halved and cut side down with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.