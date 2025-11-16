What Happens When You Bake Cookies With Salted Butter Instead Of Unsalted

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're ready to bake a batch of cookies but notice you only have salted butter in the fridge, don't fret. Go ahead and use salted butter to bake. The salt content in salted butter will not drastically change the texture and crumb structure of your cookies. After all, salt is merely a mineral that enhances flavor. It does not contain moisture, like sugar does, or protein like flour. Plus, it does not bind cookie dough together like eggs do. Go ahead and confidently bake cookies with salted butter, and you can trust me when I say this because I've baked more than a thousand cookies while developing the recipes in my latest cookbook, "108 Asian Cookies."

If your salted butter contains more water content than the unsalted butter you normally use for baking cookies, your cookies might spread just a bit more due to the extra water content. Again, though, it is not the salt content in the butter that affects the cookie's texture.

Another thing I must point out (even though it may be a little obvious): Salted butter will make cookies taste a bit salty and less sweet. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, considering how cloyingly sweet Western cookies are. If you're making not-too-sweet treats, like my salted egg yolk cookies or pho or ramen cookies, then it's totally fine to use salted butter instead of unsalted butter to bake them.