One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite NYC Restaurants Isn't Your Average American Steakhouse
Gordon Ramsay is usually teaching people how, or how not, to cook these days, but anyone that versed in food is bound to have some great restaurant and steakhouse recommendations, too. And while there are many restaurants Ramsay wants you to visit in London, he also has plenty of spots here to rave about. He's been full of praise for a range of legendary U.S. spots, including Franklin Barbecue and Nobu, but one of his favorites is a newer steakhouse on the scene in New York City called Cote.
Cote is an upscale Korean steakhouse in NYC's Flatiron district that opened back in 2017, and it has remained one of the most hyped spots in the city. When talking to High Life about some of his favorite American restaurants, Ramsay said of Cote, "The service and design is on point, but what stands out is the quality of the meat. I was blown away with my first visit there and always suggest my team stop there if they're in NYC!" Ramsay was on top of Cote's opening, too, singing its praises only a few months after it opened in 2017 in a post on Facebook saying, "Full of delicious meat last night at Cote Korean Steakhouse in #NYC !" And Ramsay wasn't the only one who took note of what Cote was doing so quickly, as the restaurant earned a Michelin star within one year of opening.
The Korean steakhouse Cote in NYC is a must-stop for Ramsay
Cote is a pretty classic Korean steakhouse experience, where the meat is cooked in front of you by your server, but with a trendier atmosphere and elevated quality of ingredients, which is how Korean barbecue became a global hit in the first place. The star of the show, and the recommended order for any first timer, is the Butcher's Feast. This includes a chef's selection of four different cuts, which are USDA Prime and American Wagyu beef straight from Vermont, along with a sample of classic Korean sides and appetizers, including pickled vegetables, kimchi stew, and egg soufflé. At $78 per person, it's not exactly cheap, but for a full meal at a Michelin-star restaurant it's actually not too bad. Although if you really want to splurge, you can order the "steak omakase" for $225 a person. For a spot that has been named one of the best steakhouses in the world, you'll always be paying a premium.
And you don't need to travel to NYC to get a taste of Cote anymore either. With such a rapturous reception so quickly the restaurant looked to expand and has since opened two more locations in the U.S. One is in Miami, and the other just opened in Las Vegas in The Venetian casino. Those locations make Cote a little bit more accessible, at least geographically, but a steakhouse that is such a standout Gordon Ramsay has to shout it out is probably worth a trip anywhere.