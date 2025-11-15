One Of Gordon Ramsay's Favorite NYC Restaurants Isn't Your Average American Steakhouse

Gordon Ramsay is usually teaching people how, or how not, to cook these days, but anyone that versed in food is bound to have some great restaurant and steakhouse recommendations, too. And while there are many restaurants Ramsay wants you to visit in London, he also has plenty of spots here to rave about. He's been full of praise for a range of legendary U.S. spots, including Franklin Barbecue and Nobu, but one of his favorites is a newer steakhouse on the scene in New York City called Cote.

Cote is an upscale Korean steakhouse in NYC's Flatiron district that opened back in 2017, and it has remained one of the most hyped spots in the city. When talking to High Life about some of his favorite American restaurants, Ramsay said of Cote, "The service and design is on point, but what stands out is the quality of the meat. I was blown away with my first visit there and always suggest my team stop there if they're in NYC!" Ramsay was on top of Cote's opening, too, singing its praises only a few months after it opened in 2017 in a post on Facebook saying, "Full of delicious meat last night at Cote Korean Steakhouse in #NYC !" And Ramsay wasn't the only one who took note of what Cote was doing so quickly, as the restaurant earned a Michelin star within one year of opening.