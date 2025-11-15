An Odd Food Law May Make Eating Watermelon In Parks Illegal In One Midwest State

When was the last time you enjoyed a picnic in the park on a warm summer day? Maybe it was recently, or maybe you've only ever imagined the experience. But when you picture a picnic in the park, watermelon is there, isn't it? It's the seminal summer picnic food. It's even one of the best picnic foods to pack to prevent food poisoning. Sweet, juicy, and refreshing, watermelon belongs at cookouts, parties, and beach outings. Unless, of course, you live in Beech Grove, Indiana. Word is there is a law on the books that makes it illegal to eat watermelon in the town's parks.

Beech Grove, so named for the abundance of beech trees, has a population of less than 15,000. The town has five major parks and a trail system. It comes across like the perfect place for summer picnics. But a law against eating watermelon in the park certainly seems out of place. It's also impossible to find on the town's website. There's simply no mention of it in the bylaws.

The lack of an official ruling might make this seem like it came from one of those quirky lists of laws that circulate online without verification. It seems made-up, and silly, yet plausible enough that no one would check the source. However, even though documentation was hard to find, local news affiliate WRTV asked city officials who confirmed that this was a real law.