Craving A Bourbon-Tasting Experience In A Field Of Buffalo? Well, Buffalo Trace Is Now Giving You A Chance
"Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam, where the bourbon pours freely all day!" Okay, those aren't the real lyrics, but when filled with booze and the splendor of nature, we wouldn't blame you for belting that out instead. Buffalo Trace's iconic brand distills the picture of rolling hills and majestic creatures into whiskey, and now the brand is giving fans a chance to take in the experience like never before.
In a press release sent to Tasting Table, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon announced that it's partnering with the Buffalo Field Campaign, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving bison habitats in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, to protect the remaining few bison in the United States. "Together, they invite bourbon lovers to slow down and savor the journey with Perfectly Untamed, a once-in-a-lifetime tasting experience set deep in the perfectly untamed wilds of Wyoming — home to what may be the most remote and exclusive tasting room in America," the press release states.
Inside floor-to-ceiling glass walls, experience-goers will get clear views of both the plains and the bison that roam, graze, and live within them — all while enjoying Buffalo Trace whiskey. Pre-registration for Perfectly Untamed begins on November 12, but the real action happens in the spring of 2026. After reserving a barstool for the tasting experience, a donation of $500 to the Buffalo Field Campaign must be given to secure a seat so you can enjoy your bourbon in the great outdoors.
Buffalo Trace has a close history with buffaloes
As the Buffalo Trace name suggests, the iconic bourbon brand pays homage to the majestic animals native to the U.S. Buffalo Trace bourbon has been around a long time, long enough to be there when bison were plentiful in Kentucky. "Our distillery was founded where the buffalo crossed the Kentucky River, and our flagship bourbon pays tribute to the paths they carved around the U.S. frontier," noted Andrew Duncan, Buffalo Trace's Global Brand Director. It's safe to say that the brand cares deeply about the animals it's fighting to support.
Although the tasting room won't be at the original Buffalo Trace distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, the experience still aims to represent everything the company was built on. "With Perfectly Untamed, we set out to build more than just a tasting room — we wanted to build a place where time could stand still," Duncan explained further. "Deep in the perfectly untamed Wyoming wilderness, guests will sip as buffalo roam free, a reminder that there is still room for power, determination, and a little reflection."
The partnership here goes both ways, as the Perfectly Untamed experience will put more eyes on the work done by the Montana-based Buffalo Field Campaign. "We're proud to continue our collaboration with Buffalo Trace in a way that highlights not just the beauty of wild bison country, but the importance of public awareness and preservation of the habitat," added Justine Sanchez, the nonprofit's President of the Board of Directors. Who knew a glass of bourbon could do such good?