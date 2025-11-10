Craving A Bourbon-Tasting Experience In A Field Of Buffalo? Well, Buffalo Trace Is Now Giving You A Chance

"Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam, where the bourbon pours freely all day!" Okay, those aren't the real lyrics, but when filled with booze and the splendor of nature, we wouldn't blame you for belting that out instead. Buffalo Trace's iconic brand distills the picture of rolling hills and majestic creatures into whiskey, and now the brand is giving fans a chance to take in the experience like never before.

In a press release sent to Tasting Table, Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon announced that it's partnering with the Buffalo Field Campaign, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving bison habitats in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, to protect the remaining few bison in the United States. "Together, they invite bourbon lovers to slow down and savor the journey with Perfectly Untamed, a once-in-a-lifetime tasting experience set deep in the perfectly untamed wilds of Wyoming — home to what may be the most remote and exclusive tasting room in America," the press release states.

Inside floor-to-ceiling glass walls, experience-goers will get clear views of both the plains and the bison that roam, graze, and live within them — all while enjoying Buffalo Trace whiskey. Pre-registration for Perfectly Untamed begins on November 12, but the real action happens in the spring of 2026. After reserving a barstool for the tasting experience, a donation of $500 to the Buffalo Field Campaign must be given to secure a seat so you can enjoy your bourbon in the great outdoors.