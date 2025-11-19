The Creamy Spinach Side That Makes Turkey Taste Even Better
Savory roast turkey is the centerpiece of many feasts, and with Thanksgiving season quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about sides. Given that turkey is a lean protein with lots of nutritional value, it can be tricky to find a complementary holiday side dish that doesn't use potatoes. Though often thought of as a traditional steak accompaniment, creamed spinach is the ultimate way to bring a little luxury to your Thanksgiving turkey dinner.
A classic creamed spinach recipe is simple to prepare and can be made using either fresh or frozen spinach. Combining the greens with heavy cream, butter, and the cheese of your choosing, the side comes together in a pleasing texture to counter the meatiness of a roast turkey. With a rich dairy element, creamed spinach is the perfect pairing to add just the right amount of fat and flavor alongside the lean protein. Boasting a high amount of insoluble fiber, vitamins K1, A, and C, as well as iron and calcium, spinach's nutritional value is also an ideal match for turkey's bevy of B vitamins.
What's more? You can season this side dish in a number of unique ways to make a modern upgrade to the classic recipe. Take Martha Stewart's example of incorporating ginger and jalapeño to spice up her creamed spinach, which would make an especially great accompaniment to a Cajun-spiced roast turkey meal. Creamed spinach is also a versatile leftover that can be repurposed following a Thanksgiving feast.
Tips for enjoying creamed spinach after Thanksgiving
In addition to enjoying spinach alongside your turkey dinner at Thanksgiving, this dish is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Nutritious, creamy, and with plenty of creative uses, start with the basics by adding it to a sandwich of holiday leftovers. While many choose to combine sweet and tangy cranberry sauce with slices of turkey and stuffing in a sandwich, repurposing your creamed spinach will provide extra creamy and savory notes.
Another option is to stretch your spinach with some softened cream cheese and chopped Marinated Artichoke Quarters and turn it into a crave-worthy dip. This would be perfectly suited as a dip for crusty bread, crackers, pretzels, and veggie sticks, making a perfect day-after snack following a heavy holiday meal. Additionally, you can turn your side of creamed spinach into dinner with the additions of pasta and more cheese. Bulk up the protein content with chunks of leftover turkey meat for an even more well-rounded dish.
Consider the potential for other starch and carb accompaniments to supplement your spinach side leftovers. Steamed rice will provide an enjoyable texture when topped with leftover creamed spinach, especially with the addition of more melty cheese. Try mixing leftover spinach into a dish of scalloped potatoes for more delicious and nutritious value. Thanksgiving dinner certainly doesn't have to be boring with the right choice of side dishes and some clever tricks with leftovers.