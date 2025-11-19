The Creamy Spinach Side That Makes Turkey Taste Even Better

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Savory roast turkey is the centerpiece of many feasts, and with Thanksgiving season quickly approaching, it's time to start thinking about sides. Given that turkey is a lean protein with lots of nutritional value, it can be tricky to find a complementary holiday side dish that doesn't use potatoes. Though often thought of as a traditional steak accompaniment, creamed spinach is the ultimate way to bring a little luxury to your Thanksgiving turkey dinner.

A classic creamed spinach recipe is simple to prepare and can be made using either fresh or frozen spinach. Combining the greens with heavy cream, butter, and the cheese of your choosing, the side comes together in a pleasing texture to counter the meatiness of a roast turkey. With a rich dairy element, creamed spinach is the perfect pairing to add just the right amount of fat and flavor alongside the lean protein. Boasting a high amount of insoluble fiber, vitamins K1, A, and C, as well as iron and calcium, spinach's nutritional value is also an ideal match for turkey's bevy of B vitamins.

What's more? You can season this side dish in a number of unique ways to make a modern upgrade to the classic recipe. Take Martha Stewart's example of incorporating ginger and jalapeño to spice up her creamed spinach, which would make an especially great accompaniment to a Cajun-spiced roast turkey meal. Creamed spinach is also a versatile leftover that can be repurposed following a Thanksgiving feast.