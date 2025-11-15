The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Spots For Fried Chicken Across The US
In preparation for talking about some of the best hole-in-the-wall spots for fried chicken in the country, we'd like to share a few things. Since we already know the photos are seriously crave-worthy, we're going to just throw it out there that you should be reheating those fried chicken leftovers by shallow-frying them in a pan or popping them in the oven for just around 15 minutes. You're welcome!
Making fried chicken can be a hassle, and we'd argue it's the perfect meal to buy extra of and do some meal prep in advance, especially if you're lucky enough to live by a place that's serving it up perfectly crispy and wonderfully seasoned. Who's doing it best?
In our experience, it's some of the most unassuming places that are the most serious about their food, and honestly, there's nothing better than finding a true hidden gem of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant: It makes you feel like you're part of an exclusive club. With that in mind, we wanted to spread the word about some of the best fried chicken places that you might not know exist, and in order to make it into our list, restaurants needed to get consistently high praise for not only their fried chicken, but the rest of the menu. We looked for the places locals returned to time and time again, looked forward to sharing with out-of-town guests, and have been around for decades. If any of these are in your area, they're worth the drive.
Chicken Basket (Gaithersburg, Maryland)
The restaurant business is an incredibly difficult, cutthroat one with some serious competition for customers, and 2025 saw a number of beloved restaurants close the doors for good. That makes it even more impressive that 2025 is the year that Gaithersburg's Chicken Basket celebrated its 47th anniversary serving the community not only outstanding fried chicken, but a varied menu that includes subs, wraps, and gyros.
We're here to talk about fried chicken, though, and that's what has customers driving into Gaithersburg for no other reason than to place an order and head home with fried chicken with a deliciously thick and flavorful crust that has just the right amount of crunch and hides some perfectly juicy meat within. White meat or dark, the result is the same.
Another thing to love about this place is that it's also serving a great chicken strip dinner, and it doesn't matter how old you are, there's just something deliciously comforting about sitting down with some chicken strips and fries. They're just as perfectly-seasoned and crispy, and when you can get a ton of great food at a great price, it wins fans for life.
(240) 477-4026
30 N Summit Ave, Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Eischen's Bar (Okarche, Oklahoma)
When Guy Fieri stopped at Eischen's Bar for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," the bar was full of customers who had recommended this place to him, and who broke into cheers when he asked about the fried chicken. At the time, it was made very clear that not only did the breading recipe contain some ingredients that were going to remain secret (aside from a ton of paprika), but until that point, no one outside the family had even seen it being made.
It's clear this place takes the fried chicken seriously, and it works. How do we know? It's estimated Eischen's sells more than 24,000 pieces of chicken each and every week, and that might have something to do with the fact that loyal fans recommend buying enough to guarantee you at least a few meals' worth of leftovers. It's a bucket-list kind of place for those who truly love fried chicken, and there's more going on here than just perfectly juicy, tender meat.
Customers love the ultra-fun atmosphere, and the fried okra, too. It makes sense, too: Although fire-related renovations have been necessary, this still retains the title of the oldest bar in Oklahoma. Fried chicken in a space that dates back to 1896? Sign us up.
(405) 263-9939
109 S 2nd St, Okarche, OK 73762
Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken Express/Walt's Chicken Express (Wilmington, Delaware)
Walt's Flavor Crisp Chicken has a rather complicated history, but the bottom line is that there are two branches of the same company serving the same great chicken. Both are in Wilmington, Delaware, and both trace roots back to the 1970s and a restaurant opened by Harry Sheppard and Walter Samuels. Needing something to keep their ice cream business afloat during the cold months they turned to fried chicken, and a Delaware legend was born.
It's perfectly-balanced fried chicken that has kept this place a favorite for decades: Take high-quality, delicious chicken, then add a sweet-and-savory spice blend to a crispy, crunchy exterior and you have all components working together to guarantee every bite is as mouth-watering as the last. Not enough to love?
This place is known for being the total package, serving up chicken and waffles that are sure to please even the most discerning of Southern critics. The sides (like the ultra-creamy mac and cheese) and the rolls aren't just sides, they're thoughtful additions that work together in delicious harmony.
Multiple locations
Bertha's Kitchen (Charleston, South Carolina)
Bertha's Kitchen is named for Alberta Grant, who founded this place back in 1980. Fast forward to 2017 and the restaurant was in the capable hands of her three daughters. They're so capable, in fact, that it's the year that saw them honored with the America's Classic award from the James Beard Foundation, and the award came with mentions of dishes from the okra soup to the fried pork chops.
And yes, while there's little to no social media presence for this place, what is on the menu includes some fried chicken that's lauded as ultra-fresh and deliciously steamy. Customers report that the love and care that goes into the scratch-made fried chicken shines through from the plate, and some report it's not just the best in the area or the state, but the best, period.
That's high praise, but some have even higher praise: This is the kind of fried chicken that takes them back to their childhood, and classic Southern dishes coming out of their own mother's kitchen. Bertha's might not top mama's fried chicken, but it's darn close — and that's the best praise there is.
(843) 554-6519
2332 Meeting St Rd, Charleston, SC 29405
Itchy Butt (Honolulu, Hawaii)
First, the elephant in the room: Why on earth is this wildly popular, take-out only, Korean fried chicken place called Itchy Butt? Because owner Amy Eun told her daughter she could name the restaurant, and there's a very important lesson to be learned here: Letting a 10-year-old name your business can result in some brilliant marketing opportunities.
A great name only gets a business so far, and this place is backing things up with outstanding, cooked-to-order fried chicken. There's a handful of different options, but when flavors, sauces, and batters work hand-in-hand to create something that's out of this world, the menu doesn't have to be huge.
It's the combination of sweet and spicy that sets Korean fried chicken apart from the rest, and this place gets it right. Customers love the fact that the spiciness is flavorful and doesn't overwhelm with one-dimensional heat, and many recommend opting for the whole chicken option. However, you're not going to go wrong with a bowl and fried cheese on the side, either.
(808) 942-4845
1229 Keeaumoku St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96814
Curry Fried Chicken (Salt Lake City, Utah)
When Guy Fieri swung through Salt Lake City for "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives," he found himself at a fried chicken place that wasn't just any regular fried chicken place. Curry Fried Chicken is known for exactly that, and is introducing traditional curry spices and flavors to fried chicken, and it's impossible to exaggerate just how complete this is: Chicken is brined, battered, and topped with flavorful spices, and customers say that this is the type of meal that can cause some serious cravings.
Featured items include a curry fried chicken plate that comes with up to five sides (like samosas and hot curry fries), and the curry fried chicken hummus plate, for that perfect mix of crunchy and creamy. If you've never thought of pairing hummus with fried chicken, you absolutely should — when the hummus is this good, it's a must-have experience.
Those who are introduced to the idea of curry fried chicken by this place say that it's a game-changer. Best of all, there's more on the menu , and it's all just as good and the iconic fried chicken.
(801) 924-9188
660 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111
Martin's Restaurant (Montgomery, Alabama)
Martin's Restaurant has had plenty of time to get the food down to a science, and it's been serving the Montgomery area since the 1930s. It hasn't always been in the same place or under the same ownership, but given the fact that it continues to get rave reviews decades later, it's safe to say that the commitment is real.
Fun fact: Patrick Swayze was apparently something of a fan, too! It's easy to see why, as the menu here is built around the classic meat-and-three — and yes, Swayze opted for the fried chicken. Most people seem to, and it's easy to see why: Customers recommend that any time you're in the city, it's worth going out of your way to stop here.
Photos don't lie, and the crunchy crust on the chicken here is on point. There's no grease in sight, a slight and pleasant peppery note, and as for the experience, think of the friendliest dinner experience you've ever had, and you're on the right track.
(334) 265-1767
1796 Carter Hill Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106
Time-Out (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)
For a little place sitting on a corner in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Time-Out certainly gets a lot of buzzy press — including a visit from Adam Richman himself. In 1978, UNC-Chapel Hill alum Eddie Williams opened Time Out as a way to stay connected to the university scene, as well as to pay tribute to his family's generations-long involvement in the school's sports program. That kind of explains why it's open 24/7, as former and present college students know, you take both sleep and meals when you can get them.
Check reviews, and you'll find plenty of graduates have returned to Time-Out years later and report that it's still putting out some incredible diner-style food. That definitely applies to the fried chicken, which also stars in the fan favorite chicken and buttermilk biscuit sandwiches. Everything is real-deal and cooked to order, with customers saying that attention to the details means the whole thing comes together to be a sandwich that's as delicious as it is generously-portioned.
Some describe it as nothing short of perfection, as the biscuit is delicious on its own, the chicken is a meal by itself. Together, it's the kind of thing that forms a major college-era touchstone for every student who thrives on them.
(919) 929-2425
201 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
H&H Soul Food (Macon, Georgia)
Everyone who's ever visited a true Southern diner knows that there's something about the food that just hits differently, and in Georgia, few places have become as important to the community as Macon's H&H Soul Food. The city mourned when founder and chef Louise Hudson died in 2023, but the restaurant has continued putting out an incredible spread — including the fried chicken and the chicken biscuits.
Prefer your fried chicken with waffles? That's on the menu, too, and customers still rave that the fried chicken here is the sort that has to be experienced, as it's the perfect combination of juicy and crispy. Texture is important, and when you pair that crispy chicken with delightful waffles or fluffy, buttery biscuits, it become a multi-faceted experience.
And yes, there are some that say that what makes it onto the table here is some of the best fried chicken they've ever had, and we have no doubt that's only elevated by the wonderful service, the incredible history, and the serious music memorabilia on the walls.
(478) 621-7044
807 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201
Uncle Lou's (Memphis, Tennessee)
Fans of "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives" know that Guy Fieri visits a lot of places, and devout fans can tell when he really, really likes what's on the menu in any particular place. He not only visited Uncle Lou's, but he also name-dropped this place on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." He's not the only one that counts the fried chicken here as among the best every, with tons of fans saying that yes, the hot chicken is spicy, but it's the kind of spicy that comes with flavor and not just heat. And the sauce is so good, you'll be glad it's sold by the bottle.
Juicy chicken on the inside? Check. That oh-so-delectable crunch on the outside? Check. Sides, biscuits, a super-friendly staff that's more than happy to help out if you're not sure what you want? Check, and more. The only thing is that all those other places won't seem the same.
Uncle Lou's has gotten a ton of praise and accolades since opening in 2001, and we'd say that there's definitely something magical at work. Those behind the counter chalk it up to turning out comfort food like your favorite family member makes instead of the tiny plates associated with fine dining, and it's working.
(901) 332-2367
1725 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38116
Ramona Cafe (Ramona, California)
When you think of fried chicken, you probably think of things like a classic buttermilk fried chicken, and you probably default to pieces like the breast, legs, and thighs. That's fine, but there's something different going on at Ramona Cafe: Deep-fried chicken cordon bleu.
It's one of those things that sound a little strange at first, and then makes perfect, wonderful sense. It's a favorite at the restaurant, and has been since it was featured on an episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," and yes, Guy Fieri was surprised, too.
It's a little spicy, very tender, crispy on the outside, and it's double-dipped in egg and breading (which is, of course, made from homemade biscuits). Add some scratch-made hollandaise along with that perfectly gooey, cheesy center, and it's the kind of thing that makes you wonder why everyone isn't deep-frying their chicken cordon bley. And yes, the standard fried chicken is made with that same homemade biscuit breading, so it's no wonder that customers say this is the place to be for down-home cooking done right.
(760) 789-8656
628 Main St, Ramona, CA 92065
San Tung's Chinese Restaurant (San Francisco, California)
Fried chicken might conjure up images of submerging careful-breaded chicken in deep fryers, but San Tung's Chinese Restaurant in San Francisco is known for the dry-fried wings. For anyone who's unfamiliar, let's recap.
Dry-frying is traditionally done with a wok, hot oil, and meat (chicken wings, in this case) that haven't been battered and breaded. The result is a completely unique texture that's crisp on the outside thanks to the effect of the drying effect of the heat and oil, while staying perfectly juicy on the inside. Add the sticky-sweet sauce that this place is known for, and customers can usually be seen lining up outside before they even open. Yes, you'll have to wait for a table (or your order), but it's worth it.
Some go as far as to say these wings are beyond compare, sticky and sweet, deliciously seasoned, with a flavor that absolutely lives up to the hype. Pro tips: Speed up the process by making new friends and finding someone to share a table with, then get enough to allow for some leftovers, because they're even better reheated.
(415) 242-0828
1031 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Joe's Gizzard City (Potterville, Michigan)
This one's a little different too, as this place isn't just frying things like olives, meatballs, and mozzarella sticks, but it's known for deep fried chicken gizzards. For those not familiar with exactly what they are, they're the stomach of the chicken, where most of the bird's digestive process happens. Try cooking chicken gizzards at home, and it can be something of a challenge because they can be tough. However, they're ultra-high in protein and Joe's Gizzard City promises that when you get an order here, they'll be ultra-tender, too, and customers say they deliver.
The tenderness of the gizzards here get called out by customers a lot, with some even saying that the gizzards here are the perfect ones for first-timers who might be turned off by the idea of a super-chewy piece of organ meat. Best gizzards ever? Some say yes, and that includes some actual gizzard first-timers-turned-fans.
(517) 645-2120
120 West Main St, Potterville, MI 48876
Methodology
In order to make it onto our best-of list, restaurants had to (obviously and firstly) be the kind of unassuming hole-in-the-wall that potential customers might walk past, if they're not in-the-know. Then, we looked for places that got consistently good reviews from customers, had attention from organizations like the James Beard Foundation or features on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, or national media attention. We gave points to those that delivered on multiple options, creativity, and the sides that make fried chicken even better, and we also looked for longevity and places that had become an important part of the community.