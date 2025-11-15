The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Spots For Fried Chicken Across The US

In preparation for talking about some of the best hole-in-the-wall spots for fried chicken in the country, we'd like to share a few things. Since we already know the photos are seriously crave-worthy, we're going to just throw it out there that you should be reheating those fried chicken leftovers by shallow-frying them in a pan or popping them in the oven for just around 15 minutes. You're welcome!

Making fried chicken can be a hassle, and we'd argue it's the perfect meal to buy extra of and do some meal prep in advance, especially if you're lucky enough to live by a place that's serving it up perfectly crispy and wonderfully seasoned. Who's doing it best?

In our experience, it's some of the most unassuming places that are the most serious about their food, and honestly, there's nothing better than finding a true hidden gem of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant: It makes you feel like you're part of an exclusive club. With that in mind, we wanted to spread the word about some of the best fried chicken places that you might not know exist, and in order to make it into our list, restaurants needed to get consistently high praise for not only their fried chicken, but the rest of the menu. We looked for the places locals returned to time and time again, looked forward to sharing with out-of-town guests, and have been around for decades. If any of these are in your area, they're worth the drive.