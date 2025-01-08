The Secret To Cooking Tender Gizzards Every Time

Chicken gizzards are just one of the many organs found in a pack of giblets. While they aren't highly glamorous, gizzards are quite inexpensive and pretty nutritious. They're also delicious. In fact, chicken gizzards teem with intensely savory flavor reminiscent of gamey dark meat. What tends to deter many from gizzards, however, is that they can be very tough if cooked incorrectly. It's for this reason that the cooking process shouldn't be rushed when cooking up the most tender chicken gizzards.

Playing an integral role in a chicken's digestive tract, the gizzard is a small, but mighty organ that grinds food and debris pecked by chickens through a series of powerful muscle contractions. Since the gizzard is a lean muscle, it can be chewy and fibrous unless it is prepared following specific cooking processes that will render it both palatable and tender. Rather than trigger tough tissues to tense up with rapid and dry heat cooking methods, we recommend taking a low and slow approach for borderline buttery gizzards.

Like most tough cuts of meat, chicken gizzards benefit from being cooked over low heat for an extended period of time as this allows collagen to gelatinize, prompting tough tissues to soften. Additionally, we also suggest opting for moist heat methods such as stewing or braising as this keeps the meat succulent. What's more, even if you plan to broil or pan-fry gizzards, say for dirty rice, letting them braise beforehand can also ensure a tender gizzard.

