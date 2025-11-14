Get Deliciously Moist Cornbread By Adding This One Ingredient To A Boxed Mix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's no shame in using a boxed cornbread mix. Depending on lifestyle and standards, you'll find packaged cornbread-making options with organic ingredients, whole grains, low-sugar, gluten-free, minimal additives, and more. But one thing they all have in common is the need for adding a liquid, commonly milk, water, or other alternatives. But unless you're a fan of old-style country cooking, you might not have imagined this one. It's an often-overlooked dairy-aisle staple that's been around for ages: buttermilk.

This one ingredient has the magical power of turning your cornbread into mouthfuls of moist deliciousness, and it's super-easy to do. When boxed cornbread directions call for regular milk, simply substitute it for buttermilk. Buttermilk in cornbread noticeably transforms the end result, and there's some science involved in that. The extra acidity in the buttermilk reacts with baking soda or other leavening agents to produce more lift, while also tenderizing the crumb for a moister texture and richer, buttery flavor.

For some folks, buttermilk brings another benefit. Because it's cultured, which basically sours the milk, it brings a subtle tanginess that many cornbread devotees associate with authentic Southern-style versions. It's worth noting that this tang appears in today's commercial "cultured" buttermilks, the kind you find in standard supermarkets, which is different from the truly old-school "churned" buttermilks. But no worries, the same thing applies either way — using it in your cornbread gives the tender, moist, flavorful result you're looking for.