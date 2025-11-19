This Los Angeles-Based Steakhouse Gets Rave Reviews For Its Lobster Tails

Raised on a steady diet of cooking competitions on TV, there's a little food critic in all of us. In this hyper-critical universe, five-star reviews are rare, only reserved for dining experiences that are absolutely flawless, from the booking experience, ambience of the place, and service, to the quality of the food and drinks. A must-visit spot on the Los Angeles steakhouse circuit, BOA Steakhouse prides itself not just on steaks and sides, but also on dishing out 10/10 experiences day after day, raking in rave reviews across all popular online platforms for its impeccable service, perfectly cooked premium cuts, and even its lobster tails.

Launched over two decades ago in West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse today has three locations in Los Angeles, one in Las Vegas, and one in Austin. Popular among celebrities and influencers, the restaurant boasts an award-winning wine collection, a selection of craft cocktails, premium steaks, and fresh seafood. But their mission has always gone beyond just food. "BOA offers an unforgettable experience from start to finish. We focus on every detail of a guest's visit," the eatery's website proudly states.

That attention to detail is paying off, with customers raving across 7,500+ reviews on OpenTable, Yelp, and Google Reviews. Here's just one example, posted on OpenTable: "From the moment we arrived, the experience was flawless. The valet, host, and manager were all professional and welcoming," they wrote, adding that the atmosphere "had that effortless balance of sophistication, comfort, and the right amount of going-out energy."