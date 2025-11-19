This Los Angeles-Based Steakhouse Gets Rave Reviews For Its Lobster Tails
Raised on a steady diet of cooking competitions on TV, there's a little food critic in all of us. In this hyper-critical universe, five-star reviews are rare, only reserved for dining experiences that are absolutely flawless, from the booking experience, ambience of the place, and service, to the quality of the food and drinks. A must-visit spot on the Los Angeles steakhouse circuit, BOA Steakhouse prides itself not just on steaks and sides, but also on dishing out 10/10 experiences day after day, raking in rave reviews across all popular online platforms for its impeccable service, perfectly cooked premium cuts, and even its lobster tails.
Launched over two decades ago in West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse today has three locations in Los Angeles, one in Las Vegas, and one in Austin. Popular among celebrities and influencers, the restaurant boasts an award-winning wine collection, a selection of craft cocktails, premium steaks, and fresh seafood. But their mission has always gone beyond just food. "BOA offers an unforgettable experience from start to finish. We focus on every detail of a guest's visit," the eatery's website proudly states.
That attention to detail is paying off, with customers raving across 7,500+ reviews on OpenTable, Yelp, and Google Reviews. Here's just one example, posted on OpenTable: "From the moment we arrived, the experience was flawless. The valet, host, and manager were all professional and welcoming," they wrote, adding that the atmosphere "had that effortless balance of sophistication, comfort, and the right amount of going-out energy."
Going beyond great steaks
BOA Steakhouse secured a spot on our list of 20 best steakhouses in America, and that doesn't happen if your food isn't spot on. Their menu features premium ingredients, from top-quality American cuts to A5 Japanese Wagyu, as well as a seafood menu that features Nova Scotia Lobster Tail and Roasted Alaskan King Crab. The fact that these ingredients are cooked to perfection can be judged from the gushing tone of reviews, with one saying that they would dream about this meal forever.
What's clear reading the reviews is that this is a steakhouse that focuses on more than just the steaks (one reviewer on Yelp even gave a special shout out to "the most delicious Caesar salad I've ever had"). The lobster tail is a recurring favorite. "I always order the Surf and Turf, and it never disappoints. The steak is cooked to perfection, tender and full of flavor, while the lobster tail is buttery and melts in your mouth," Sarmen Atakhanian wrote on Google.
Lobster fans can sample more than just the tail, with several reviews calling attention to their Lobster Mac And Cheese (an iconic and decadent combination). "The Lobster Mac And Cheese was the best I've ever had," Morgan K wrote on Yelp. "What set it apart was the generous amount of lobster. There was a whole lobster tail on top, along with big chunks of lobster throughout the dish."