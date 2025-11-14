Despite Its Fame, Geno's Steaks Ranked Last In Our Taste Test Of Philly Cheesesteaks — Here's Why

The best cheesesteaks hit that perfect balance of bread, cheese, and meat, even if there are endless variations in between. However, Geno's Steaks fails to live up to the hype, based on our ranking of the best Philly cheesesteaks.

After trying 13 cheesesteak joints in the City of Brotherly Love, our taste tester ranked Geno's dead last. Although "the flavor of the steak was good and well seasoned," that was about it all this sandwich got right. It may be one of the most recognizable names in Philly, but there are many better spots to satisfy your craving, starting with our top-ranked Dalessandro's Steaks.

So, why was Geno's so disappointing? Where do we begin? It starts with a miss on the texture. The sandwich was soggy. You want to taste the chewiness of the bread and the tenderness of the meat. If it's wet, it just turns to mush. On top of that, the sliced steak style just didn't work for the sandwich. It resembled more pre-packaged Steak-umm slices than freshly shaved ribeye. "Since the steak wasn't very chopped up, the steak-to-bun ratio seemed a little off, while the Cheez Whiz mixed with the steak grease and just kind of ... slid off the back of the sandwich," described our taste tester. After only a few bites, their taste buds had enough. Needless to say, if you go to Geno's, maybe try something else off the menu. We hear the cheese fries are pretty good.