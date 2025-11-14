Elevate Store-Bought Ravioli With This Simple, Fragrant Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

That pack of store-bought ravioli will get dinner on the table fast — but who says easy has to mean ordinary? Luckily, there's a few simple ingredients that can take it from basic to brilliant — and chances are, there's one already sitting in your fridge.

That secret ingredient? Butter — but not just any kind. We're talking about brown butter, made by melting it slowly until the milk solids turn golden and release a nutty, caramel-like aroma. The transformation is simple. Just melt your butter in a pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, and watch as the foam subsides and those brown bits begin to form. Then, pour it over your ravioli, season it up, and just like that, you've upgraded dinner with liquid gold.

And it turns out, brown butter isn't a trend — it's a classic. The French have been using it for centuries, long before it became a staple of modern cooking. So the next time you reach for a jar of sauce, try this instead — a quick swirl of brown butter that turns meal time into something special. It's proof that even store-bought pasta can feel effortless and elegant.