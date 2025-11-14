Elevate Store-Bought Ravioli With This Simple, Fragrant Ingredient
That pack of store-bought ravioli will get dinner on the table fast — but who says easy has to mean ordinary? Luckily, there's a few simple ingredients that can take it from basic to brilliant — and chances are, there's one already sitting in your fridge.
That secret ingredient? Butter — but not just any kind. We're talking about brown butter, made by melting it slowly until the milk solids turn golden and release a nutty, caramel-like aroma. The transformation is simple. Just melt your butter in a pan over medium heat, stirring occasionally, and watch as the foam subsides and those brown bits begin to form. Then, pour it over your ravioli, season it up, and just like that, you've upgraded dinner with liquid gold.
And it turns out, brown butter isn't a trend — it's a classic. The French have been using it for centuries, long before it became a staple of modern cooking. So the next time you reach for a jar of sauce, try this instead — a quick swirl of brown butter that turns meal time into something special. It's proof that even store-bought pasta can feel effortless and elegant.
The finishing touch your pasta deserves
Choosing the right butter makes all the difference. European-style butters like Plugra or Kerrygold — both of which you can find on Amazon — usually have a higher fat content, meaning less water to evaporate. Cultured or grass-fed varieties add subtle depth that really shines once browned — a good reason to splurge when you can. Unsalted butter is best for browning, since it gives you more control — you can season intentionally with just a pinch of salt at the end to balance the flavor.
Once you've tried it, you'll start imagining brown butter on all kinds of store-bought ravioli. We tried and ranked 11 frozen varieties, and a few make the perfect canvas. Drizzle it over Wegmans Cheese Ravioli with a squeeze of lemon for a bright, coastal feel, or try it with Evol's Butternut Squash and Sage Ravioli for a cozy, autumn-inspired dish. The sauce seeps into every bite, adding both warmth and complexity.
For best results, avoid these common mistakes when browning. Cut your butter into smaller pieces before melting to help it cook evenly. Pick the right pan. A light-colored or stainless steel one makes it easier to see when the butter turns golden. Dark pans can hide the color and lead to burning. Have fun with it — try infusing the brown butter with herbs like thyme, rosemary, or dill for even more flavor. With just a few minutes and a little patience, supper suddenly feels worthy of candlelight.