The Only Way To Perfectly Line A Baking Sheet With Parchment Paper Every Time

Parchment paper is an extremely versatile and affordable item to keep stocked in your home, and a bit of an unsung hero in the kitchen. It prevents food from sticking to the pan, makes cleanup a breeze, and can even be used to elegantly change up your salmon routine. However, wrestling with a piece of parchment paper so that it perfectly lines your baking sheet or pan can be frustrating. You might even think you'd be better off skipping it all together, but we found an expert to chime in with some helpful tips.

Tasting Table asked Walleska Cianfanelli, Executive Pastry Chef at Wilton Sweet Studio, what method she recommends for getting the perfect piece of parchment paper every time. "For rectangular pans, fold to match the shape and crease the corners along the pan's edges — this creates natural folds that stay in place without bunching," she said. It's a super-easy trick that ensures your pan is fully lined to the edges without any gaps or overhanging paper. Sometimes you may need a little extra help getting the lining to lay flat. For this, Cianfanelli says that "a very light spritz of oil or butter under the parchment helps it adhere and stay flat while you pour in your batter."