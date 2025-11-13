Buying Steak From The Supermarket Is Convenient, But An Expert Suggests A Better Option

Picking up pre-cut steaks from grocery-store meat counters is quick, easy, and relatively affordable, a big plus for busy folks or those with limited alternatives. But is it really the best choice? The "supermarket generation" of shoppers may be unaware that other options even exist, but they do — and it's worth some consideration. For a bit of insight on the nuances of buying beef in more customized ways, we reached out to an expert in the field, Scott Thomas, owner of the Grillin' Fools.

Thomas recommends going to a dedicated butcher shop to buy steaks, for several reasons, starting with the level of specialization. "A butcher shop generally has one focus: meat," says Thomas. In a grocery store, on the other hand, the meat is just one of many priorities. "A dedicated butcher is usually going to be more knowledgeable about the product and hyper-dedicated to making sure that meat is the best it can be," he explains. "It might cost a little more, as a butcher can't ride on the margins from all the other departments, but to me, that's worth it."

Then, there's the personal relationship customers develop in custom-store environments, which can be invaluable on many levels. For example, it opens the potential for snagging special cuts of meat. He shares that his father mastered the art of back-room butcher deals, receiving access to items like "uber-marbled steaks that never see the meat case quite often. In other words, he gets offered steaks that general public does not."