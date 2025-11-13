How To Open Stubborn Glass Jars With One Thing Every Kitchen Has
Glass jars can be tricky, no matter your culinary finesse. Social media was flooded with viral videos of the heartwarming scene of a MasterChef Junior contestant struggling to open a jar, before rushing to her father who promptly "unpopped" the lid from among the audience. But what if you're really stuck, with nobody to go to for backup or a specialty kitchen tool to help open your stubborn jar?
There is one trick, and it's already in your kitchen: a spoon. Who knew a humble spoon could be so versatile? It's one of the best hacks that will help you open stubborn jars.
When faced with a stubborn jar lid, flip the offending container upside down and give the base a whack with a spoon. If that doesn't work, firmly tap across the lid or wedge the spoon underneath the lid and push upwards. There is a simple science behind these three options: struggling to open a jar usually boils down to an accidental vacuum. Tapping and dislodging breaks its seal, allowing air to seep in and release the internal pressure that's sucking the lid downwards. Hence the satisfying "pop" sound.
What to do if it's not budging
If, despite your valiant efforts with a hastily-grabbed spoon, your lid still isn't budging, there are alternative methods you can lean on. Occasionally, the vacuum is strong enough to warrant other options. Before you dash towards extreme measures, though, evaluate your technique. Firstly, try twisting the lid through a rough towel or wearing rubber gloves. If neither works, attempt it with your weaker hand – weirdly, this sometimes works.
Another trick for opening stubborn jars without any extra tools is squeezing the sides of the lid to release pressure from beneath the seal. Hot water is also effective in opening stuck jars, using thermal expansion rather than brute force to target that sealed rim. If you're still not having luck, it's time to bring in new equipment. A thwack from a heavy-duty rolling pin might provide some extra gusto, and the sharp hook of a can opener can squeeze underneath tightened lids.
As a final resort, pierce a hole in the lid: the jar will instantly release. This quick-fix comes at a cost, though, as the original jar is no longer suitable for storing its contents. If you're routinely leaving holes in jars, it's better to invest in a long-term solution. There are budget-friendly contraptions like the the Otstar 6-in-1 Jar Opener set on Amazon. Who knows, perhaps you could get same-day delivery?