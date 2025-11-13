How To Open Stubborn Glass Jars With One Thing Every Kitchen Has

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass jars can be tricky, no matter your culinary finesse. Social media was flooded with viral videos of the heartwarming scene of a MasterChef Junior contestant struggling to open a jar, before rushing to her father who promptly "unpopped" the lid from among the audience. But what if you're really stuck, with nobody to go to for backup or a specialty kitchen tool to help open your stubborn jar?

There is one trick, and it's already in your kitchen: a spoon. Who knew a humble spoon could be so versatile? It's one of the best hacks that will help you open stubborn jars.

When faced with a stubborn jar lid, flip the offending container upside down and give the base a whack with a spoon. If that doesn't work, firmly tap across the lid or wedge the spoon underneath the lid and push upwards. There is a simple science behind these three options: struggling to open a jar usually boils down to an accidental vacuum. Tapping and dislodging breaks its seal, allowing air to seep in and release the internal pressure that's sucking the lid downwards. Hence the satisfying "pop" sound.