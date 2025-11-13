Clam Chowder Is Served With Homemade Saltines At This Boston-Based Seafood Restaurant
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
New England is known for its incredible lobster restaurants and warm bowls of creamy New England clam chowder – so when there's enough buzz surrounding a particular restaurant's recipe, it's worth taking notice. Such is the case with Row 34 in Boston, Massachusetts. Named after the 34th row of oysters in Duxbury Bay, Row 34 is obsessed with serving the highest quality, local ingredients — including the freshest seafood possible – to its customers.
Co-owner and chef, Jeremy Sewall, grew up on the coast of Maine and opened Row 34 in 2013. His cousin supplies the lobsters for the restaurant's five locations, and Sewall has cultivated relationships with fishing communities up and down the coast. The team's commitment to finding the best seafood does not go unnoticed. But the consistency of the clam chowder — and the buttery house-made saltines its garnished with – have been described as perfection.
With pieces of savory bacon, soft cooked potatoes, and, of course, clams, the $14 New England clam chowder from Row 34 is basically transcendent. "Sent me to the moon!" declared @luisgustocomedy on Instagram. Another diner said that the chowder was flavorful, striking the right balance of flavor and creamy texture without being too heavy. The house-made garnish, however, is the cherry – or, in this case, the crispy and buttery saltine — on top.
The kind of restaurant you bring visitors to
With five locations serving not only some of the best clam chowder in Boston, but also a variety of lobster rolls, mussel and calamari plates, salmon poke bowls, shrimp Caesar salads, and crispy chicken sandwiches, Row 34 consistently offers the best that the New England coast has to offer. A visitor put it best in a Tripadvisor review: "Row 34 is where we take family and friends visiting from out of town. Because it's reliably great, and because it showcases the best of NE seafood." It's the kind of restaurant that will have something appealing for every diner.
"We had oysters, chowder, cold lobster, blue crab cocktail. They were absolutely amazing! Also blown away by the butterscotch pudding," wrote another customer on Tripadvisor. "Absolutely love this place and has become a staple every time we are in Boston," added another. For those who don't live in the area, Jeremy Sewall has written several cookbooks for curious and aspiring cooks. "The Row 34 Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from a Neighborhood Oyster Bar" has pages filled with the chef's recipes — bringing the taste of New England, and Row 34, to your kitchen, regardless of where you live.