Clam Chowder Is Served With Homemade Saltines At This Boston-Based Seafood Restaurant

New England is known for its incredible lobster restaurants and warm bowls of creamy New England clam chowder – so when there's enough buzz surrounding a particular restaurant's recipe, it's worth taking notice. Such is the case with Row 34 in Boston, Massachusetts. Named after the 34th row of oysters in Duxbury Bay, Row 34 is obsessed with serving the highest quality, local ingredients — including the freshest seafood possible – to its customers.

Co-owner and chef, Jeremy Sewall, grew up on the coast of Maine and opened Row 34 in 2013. His cousin supplies the lobsters for the restaurant's five locations, and Sewall has cultivated relationships with fishing communities up and down the coast. The team's commitment to finding the best seafood does not go unnoticed. But the consistency of the clam chowder — and the buttery house-made saltines its garnished with – have been described as perfection.

With pieces of savory bacon, soft cooked potatoes, and, of course, clams, the $14 New England clam chowder from Row 34 is basically transcendent. "Sent me to the moon!" declared @luisgustocomedy on Instagram. Another diner said that the chowder was flavorful, striking the right balance of flavor and creamy texture without being too heavy. The house-made garnish, however, is the cherry – or, in this case, the crispy and buttery saltine — on top.