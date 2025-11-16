The Budget-Friendly Beef Cut You Need For Poor Man's Burnt Ends

Burnt ends weren't always the coveted barbecue staple they are today. In fact, they were once undesired debris that pitmasters would slash off of brisket before serving the tender meat to patrons. Now, they're on menus in barbecue regions across the U.S., not to mention the pork belly burnt ends you'll find at American and Asian barbecue restaurants. If you want to make burnt ends at home, Scott Thomas, owner of The Grillin' Fools, has some tips on how to make them on a budget.

Burnt ends are traditionally from brisket, but chuck roast is the beef cut you need to make poor man's burnt ends without sacrificing flavor. "Chuck roast is very similar to brisket in that it is a large cut of beef (not nearly as big as a brisket), along with great marbling," Thomas explains. "It is also more tender than brisket to start." Chuck roast is from the shoulder of the cow, while brisket comes from the pectoral muscles. Both are heavily used muscles, resulting in a tougher consistency with connective tissues that need to be broken down.

The brisket you get at your local barbecue joint has likely been slow-cooked in a smoker for hours, effectively breaking down the connective tissues, rendering the fat, and creating that incredible bark. "Due to size and marbling," Thomas elaborates, "it is quite easy to use the same method with a chuck roast to make brisket burnt ends at a lower cost and get pretty similar results."