Avoid Soggy Green Bean Casserole Topping With This One Serving Tip

The origins of many recipes are lost, so food history can be tough to wrap your head around — but that's not the case with green bean casserole. Dorcas Reilly invented this Thanksgiving staple in the Campbell's Test Kitchen in 1955, and it's been a classic mainstay on the Thanksgiving table ever since. But if you're like many of us, you've had to deal with the scourge of a soggy casserole at dinner time. Limp beans, messy sauce, and crispy onions that have lost their crunch. Luckily, there's a simple solution.

If you find that your green bean casserole is texturally off note by the time you serve it, consider holding off on the crispy fried onions until it's time to eat. You can garnish the casserole at the table, or let diners sprinkle the onions on their own portions to preserve maximum crunch factor. This way, the textural contrast — which is a major reason the onions are included — will be enhanced, improving the overall flavor of the casserole. Don't forget to look into other ways to boost your casserole's flavor if you want a unique twist, too.

If you want to cook the onions with the casserole, add them in the last few minutes of baking to preserve their crunch. If possible, time it so that when the casserole is done the whole meal will be ready to serve. That way the onions won't have a chance to sit around and go soft.