The Strangest Question Butterball's Turkey Helpline Ever Received For Thanksgiving
The holidays are all about getting together with loved ones and sharing a nice meal, but with all the meal prep involved, things can get a bit hectic in the kitchen. Cooking the perfect turkey can be one of the trickiest parts of the season. That's why Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line has been a lifesaving resource for home cooks who need expert advice on everything from cooking to thawing to preparing this holiday feast staple. Available from November through Christmas Eve, the Talk-Line has been an invaluable resource for over 40 years. What started as a simple six-person operation has grown to more than 50 experts ready to help. However, some of the questions Butterball has received over the years have left its experts speechless, especially when it comes to defrosting the holiday bird.
In an interview with CBS News, Talk-Line expert Astrid Volpert revealed her most memorable question over the years. "Somebody had wanted to wash their turkey and make sure that it was defrosted at the same time," she explained. "So, they wanted to put it in a dishwasher." That gives a whole new meaning to the concept of "two birds, one stone." Another caller asked if the turkey was okay to eat after it had been left outside to thaw and animals had gotten into it. Needless to say, it's never a dull moment when you're answering calls on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. Nowadays, you can call, text, email, live chat, or even ask Alexa for help, stat. It's never been easier to get recipe advice or determine how long you need to thaw your frozen turkey.
Other wild questions Butterball has received
On Thanksgiving Day alone, the Talk-Line receives well over 10,000 calls from flustered home cooks hoping to pull off a holiday feast without a hitch. So, as you can imagine, a few of these inquiries come out of left field. One man called in wondering whether the oil from the chainsaw he used to cut the turkey with rendered the bird inedible. Another asked about the best way to cook a turkey that had been stored in the freezer since 1969. The Talk-Line has also received questions regarding whether it was okay to slow-roast the turkey over a few days to fill the house with that delicious aroma. Sometimes, these calls aren't even to ask questions. One man called to share his tip for getting the turkey to fit in any pan. According to the caller, simply wrap it in a towel and give it a few good stomps to break the bones (via Chicago Tribune).
In an age where many are left dissatisfied with customer service, Butterball's Talk-Line is a breath of fresh air. No matter how silly or strange the question, these kind, unflappable experts are there to walk you through pretty much any turkey mishap, whether you bought a Butterball or not. In some cases, folks called to vent, with the turkey issue being the last straw in an already long and stressful day. So, whether you're wondering if giving your toddlers a bath and thawing your turkey in the same tub was a good idea or just want advice on the best way to brine your turkey, Butterball's experts are there to help. They've heard it all, and they're always ready to lend a helping hand, no judgment.