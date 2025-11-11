The Strangest Question Butterball's Turkey Helpline Ever Received For Thanksgiving

The holidays are all about getting together with loved ones and sharing a nice meal, but with all the meal prep involved, things can get a bit hectic in the kitchen. Cooking the perfect turkey can be one of the trickiest parts of the season. That's why Butterball's Turkey Talk-Line has been a lifesaving resource for home cooks who need expert advice on everything from cooking to thawing to preparing this holiday feast staple. Available from November through Christmas Eve, the Talk-Line has been an invaluable resource for over 40 years. What started as a simple six-person operation has grown to more than 50 experts ready to help. However, some of the questions Butterball has received over the years have left its experts speechless, especially when it comes to defrosting the holiday bird.

In an interview with CBS News, Talk-Line expert Astrid Volpert revealed her most memorable question over the years. "Somebody had wanted to wash their turkey and make sure that it was defrosted at the same time," she explained. "So, they wanted to put it in a dishwasher." That gives a whole new meaning to the concept of "two birds, one stone." Another caller asked if the turkey was okay to eat after it had been left outside to thaw and animals had gotten into it. Needless to say, it's never a dull moment when you're answering calls on the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line. Nowadays, you can call, text, email, live chat, or even ask Alexa for help, stat. It's never been easier to get recipe advice or determine how long you need to thaw your frozen turkey.