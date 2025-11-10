How 'Chunks Of Monkey' Foretold Doom For Ben & Jerry's In Japan

When Ben & Jerry's co-founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, launched their ice cream in Japan in 2012, they were met with some rather unexpected challenges. Most of these boiled down to a slew of cultural differences the company had surprisingly never even considered, including the brand's ability to adapt its vision and popularity to the tastes and preferences of the Japanese people.

However, 2012 wasn't the first time the ice cream titans tried to enter the Japanese market. According to a 2012 article in Japan Today, Ben & Jerry's had attempted to bring their icy treats to Japan once before, in 1997, in a "tie-up with 7-Eleven," but were unsuccessful. Though this early attempt turned out to be a hilarious PR nightmare, it was their most controversial, and it foretold the failure of the Japanese market yet to come.

For U.S. consumers, one of Ben & Jerry's most charming qualities as a brand is their quirky, punny, and at times nonsensical flavor names. But something was definitely lost in translation — literally — for the Japanese, who hard-passed on a much-beloved American flavor called Chunky Monkey. When Ben & Jerry's looked into the issue, they found the translation itself wasn't conveying quite the right message, as it read: "Chunks of Monkey," in Japanese. As longtime Ben & Jerry's Flavor Guru, Peter Lind (currently the "Primal Ice Cream Therapist,"), explained it to NBC News in 2009, "... people there weren't excited about it, because as it turned out, they didn't want to 'eat monkeys.'"