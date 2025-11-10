One Of Julia Child's Favorite Comfort Foods Starts With Mushrooms

They say the quickest way to a person's heart is through their stomach, and this must be especially true for chefs. In the case of famous celebrity chef pioneer Julia Child and Italian chef Lidia Bastianich, food ignited a lifelong friendship. And the two culinary giants bonded over one dish in particular: mushroom risotto.

On a segment of PBS Food, chef Bastianich recounts how she first met Julia Child when she and James Beard came to Bastianich's restaurant in the 80s. Child ordered the mushroom risotto and fell in love with it, not only complimenting Chef Bastianich by becoming a repeat customer at the restaurant, but also asking her to teach Child how to make it. This humble moment between a well-established celebrity chef and an up-and-coming chef initiated their friendship and put mushroom risotto on the list of Child's favorite foods.

Their story doesn't stop there, either. Julia Child invited Bastianich to cook her beloved mushroom risotto on an episode of Child's PBS cooking show "Cooking with Master Chefs," which brought Bastianich into the culinary limelight. Thanks to her appearance on the show and Child's own encouragement, Bastianich went on to have her own successful career as a cooking show host.