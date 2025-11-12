Make The Most Decadent Alfredo Sauce With This Canned Ingredient Shortcut

Alfredo sauce may already be a simple recipe to begin with, but we spoke to Jake Peterson, chef and co-owner at Dēliz Italian Steakhouse, about a shortcut that'll upgrade its decadence. For the richest, creamiest Alfredo sauce, Peterson thinks adding evaporated milk could be a good idea. "In theory, it would be like using double cream, i.e., double cream that has been reduced by half," the chef explains. "I'd love to try it myself to see the results."

Peterson's reasoning (or hypothesis) for trying evaporated milk is that it'd be a good swap for heavy cream. Heavy cream is already a foundational ingredient in the original recipe for chicken fettuccine Alfredo, which reduces the cream by half before piling on Parmesan and melted butter. "It was one of the first recipes I started with when I was 10," the chef notes, adding that "evaporated milk, having already been reduced, does not have the water content to allow for further reduction." This would mean quicker cooking times because the sauce will be thick enough without needing to simmer off that additional water.

Not only will evaporated milk give Alfredo sauce a thick, velvety texture, but, says Peterson, "flavor-wise, it would be a little nuttier and richer." The nutty richness of evaporated milk will enhance the salty, nutty, umami-richness of the Parmesan cheese beautifully. Plus, evaporated milk is a cheap, shelf-stable staple that you can keep in your pantry for months, while heavy cream has a finite shelf life.