If You Notice This Korean BBQ Red Flag, Get Out Fast

Walk into any reputable Korean BBQ restaurant and you'll be greeted with a sensory deluge that'll have you locked in come dinner time. Whether it's the joint's visible vibrancy, the sounds of sizzling meats, or the smell of intersecting aromas, a top-shelf Korean BBQ spot will create a tantalizing experience for the diner before the food even hits the table. But, as Tony Park, owner of Antoya, notes, if there's one thing at a KBBQ restaurant that should have you running for the hills, it's dirty equipment and utensils.

In an interview with Tasting Table, Park gave us a rundown of nine Korean BBQ red flags — with dirty equipment and utensils taking a prominent spot on the list. As diners use a hot grill to cook their meat of choice, Park said "a clean, well-maintained grill should not have excessive carbon buildup, charred debris, or grease from previous diners," further adding that restaurants "should provide a fresh, clean grate for each party." He also added that excessive smoke emanating from the grill is indicative of leftover grease from a prior session.

Part of KBBQ's allure is the ability to cook your meal in real time. However, given KBBQ's hands-on approach, having clean utensils is imperative. Diners should inspect tongs, scissors, and other utensils for leftover grit, grime, and food particles. Park notes that "[Unclean utensils] indicate a lack of proper cleaning and can lead to cross-contamination, especially since separate utensils should be used for raw and cooked meat."