If You Notice This Korean BBQ Red Flag, Get Out Fast
Walk into any reputable Korean BBQ restaurant and you'll be greeted with a sensory deluge that'll have you locked in come dinner time. Whether it's the joint's visible vibrancy, the sounds of sizzling meats, or the smell of intersecting aromas, a top-shelf Korean BBQ spot will create a tantalizing experience for the diner before the food even hits the table. But, as Tony Park, owner of Antoya, notes, if there's one thing at a KBBQ restaurant that should have you running for the hills, it's dirty equipment and utensils.
In an interview with Tasting Table, Park gave us a rundown of nine Korean BBQ red flags — with dirty equipment and utensils taking a prominent spot on the list. As diners use a hot grill to cook their meat of choice, Park said "a clean, well-maintained grill should not have excessive carbon buildup, charred debris, or grease from previous diners," further adding that restaurants "should provide a fresh, clean grate for each party." He also added that excessive smoke emanating from the grill is indicative of leftover grease from a prior session.
Part of KBBQ's allure is the ability to cook your meal in real time. However, given KBBQ's hands-on approach, having clean utensils is imperative. Diners should inspect tongs, scissors, and other utensils for leftover grit, grime, and food particles. Park notes that "[Unclean utensils] indicate a lack of proper cleaning and can lead to cross-contamination, especially since separate utensils should be used for raw and cooked meat."
Other KBBQ red flags to keep in mind
KBBQ spots are always hustling and bustling. Bringing out endless orders of meat and turning tables requires a refined process on the establishment's part — but they also have a duty to ensure customer comfort. As gas grills ignite and smoke fills the air, Park notes that "good ventilation is crucial for ensuring a comfortable and safe dining environment, preventing diners from leaving with their clothes and hair reeking of smoke, and preventing the buildup of grease and smoke residue."
Restaurants can ensure optimal comfort by having fresh air ventilators, ceiling air vents, and the appropriate ventilation windows and exhaust fans. It may be pricey for restaurant owners from the jump, but it's ultimately what separates an excellent KBBQ restaurant from the rest.
What also separates top KBBQ restaurants from the pack is the use of fresh ingredients. They say you eat with your eyes first, and it's a sentiment Park echoed in his interview with us. "Fresh vegetables should appear vibrant, crisp, and firm, not wilted or discolored. Meat should have a fresh, pink or red color without any gray or brown tints, and any marbling should be creamy white," the Antoya owner said. Moreover, diners should be mindful of the marination and slicing of the meats. Cuts should be flavorful, striking the balance between salty, savory, and sweet, depending on the meat, while also not feeling like a jaw workout.