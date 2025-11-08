This Comfort Soup Was Deemed Cheap In The '70s (But Is Considered Luxe Now)

Food trends are ever-changing. An ingredient that is considered cheap peasant food one day can evolve into a staple of fine dining years later. Lobster was famously considered food for the poor before its reputation shifted and it became the expensive, luxurious shellfish we know today. Lentil soup has experienced a similar trajectory.

A plentiful, affordable, dense source of essential nutrients like protein and fiber, lentils have been part of our diet since at least 8000 B.C.E. They are very popular to this day in Indian and Middle Eastern dishes, but cultures all over the world eat lentil soup, and in the U.S. in particular, lentil soup had a heyday in the 1970s as part of the natural, "hippie" food movement. Author Mollie Katzen's "The Moosewood Cookbook," first self-published in 1974, became an iconic resource for popular vegetarian and healthy recipes of the time and, of course, it included a lentil soup recipe.

But while the health food movement of the '70s did a lot to bring lentils back into the culinary mix, so to speak, many of the recipes of that time didn't prioritize flavor or indulgent ingredients. It was often all about getting the most nutrients from the healthiest, most organic ingredients while spending the least amount of money possible. When it comes to the lentil soup renaissance, it's safe to say that has changed.