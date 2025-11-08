Philly Cheesesteak-Ify Your Baked Potatoes And You'll Never Want Them Another Way

The thought of having to simultaneously cook two different dishes seems quite daunting, but it's actually not as arduous as you'd think. While the potato is baking in the oven, you can take the time to quickly sauté the steak strips and the veggies. Once both components are prepared, all that's left to do is slice open the potato, spoon the fillings into it, top with cheese, and broil for a few minutes. And yes, this also works with twice-baked potatoes. It would only require the extra step of scooping out the potato flesh after the first bake and mixing it with the Philly cheesesteak filling. You can even whip up your own cheese sauce from different melted cheese varieties to enhance the dish's most indulgent element.

There are always some truly delicious ways to hack your Philly cheesesteak. Without overthinking the process, you can simply add more veggies to the mix. Go with mushrooms for earthy pops of flavor, jalapeño peppers to crank up the heat, or even inject some sweet depth with caramelized shallots. Got some chili cooking on the stove? Add some spoonfuls into the filling and taste the smoky warmth it laces into the dish. Knowing just how well chimichurri works with steak, it's no surprise it can give your baked potatoes the herby finish that no one expects to find. Elevate the cheesesteak each time you make this dish and find yourself with even more phenomenal baked potatoes.