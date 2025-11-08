Should You Give Your Kitchen Countertops A Faux-Concrete Finish? What To Know

The whims of kitchen design are ever-changing, but the beautiful thing about having your own space is that you're free to change things up whenever you feel like it. Maybe it's a minute change, like swapping out your farmhouse decor for something more modern-feeling. Or maybe you're in the zone for a big change, such as ripping out your laminate countertops and replacing them with concrete ones. If you can't go right into heavy construction with tons of concrete, you can always try faux concrete countertops — but are these rugged-looking pieces worth the time and effort? We spoke to Carmine Argano, the owner of Creative Design Ceramic Tile & Bath, who weighed in on the debate.

"Faux-concrete countertops look good in photos," Argano explains, "and if you do it right, they can hold up okay, too." Concrete countertops, in general, have gone through waves of popularity over the last few decades, but they've risen yet again in standing. People prefer the concrete and faux-concrete look for its distinct, industrial aesthetic, one that translates well from kitchen islands to actual kitchen countertops. Since full concrete countertops can be pricey, whether utilizing the cast-in-place method or the precast concrete method, people often turn to a faux finish. Nevertheless, Argano warns that "nothing really beats the real thing."