The Simple Ingredient Gordon Ramsay Adds To Tomato Soup For The Silkiest Texture

There's nothing more comforting than a warm bowl of creamy tomato soup on a cold day. Smooth, bright, with just a hint of sweetness and a slightly acidic kick, a good one really is a simple pleasure, and it's an easy dish to whip up at home. But for many, that silky texture is key, and Gordon Ramsay has just the trick for achieving it every time: adding a little dash of cream.

The celebrity chef previously shared his roasted tomato soup recipe in a YouTube video demonstration, where the notes say that cream leads to a "richer, creamier soup." Ramsay uses just a drizzle, and he adds it in right at the end of the cooking process before blending the soup. Heavy cream is best if you have it, but cashew cream or coconut milk can also work if you want to keep the soup dairy-free. Cashew cream, especially, will help keep the flavors balanced.

Avoid adding any cream, dairy-free or not, to the soup too early on, as it could curdle over the heat. You also have less chance of curdling if you use room temperature cream, rather than cold cream taken straight from the fridge, and if you use one that's fresh. If you forget to add it in before blending, stirring the cream into the soup before serving works too.