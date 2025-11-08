Anthony Bourdain Changed His Mind About This Classic Dining Tip

Throughout his career, Anthony Bourdain shared many opinions about what made a restaurant or meal great. Some of his advice was based on experience, some on preference and opinion, and some even changed over time. Bourdain himself would probably have been first to admit that he grew and learned and realized that some of his past beliefs no longer held true. One quirky example of this relates to restaurant bathrooms.

"I used to say a dirty bathroom was a sign you should not be eating in a restaurant," Bourdain said in a 2018 interview with Time. "I've learned the opposite is true." For many people, that could be a make or break issue; the last thing you want is to go to the bathroom and discover an atrocious mess. That's really going to throw you off your meal. Bourdain did not hold onto this conclusion later in life, however. This was part of his process of growth and learning based on experience, like when he changed his position on ordering fish on Mondays.

"Some of the best food experiences I've ever had are places they really don't give a s**t about [keeping their bathrooms clean]. They know their food is good and that's enough," Bourdain explained. In so many words, you can forgive a restaurant its faults as long as the main draw — the food — makes it worthwhile. After all, you showed up for dinner, not to use the bathroom. Bourdain tended to focus more on cooking lessons than cleanliness.