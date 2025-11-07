How To Keep Broccoli Staying Fresh For Up To 5 Days With A Simple Household Item

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding anything from the week's supermarket haul rotting before you get to cook it is beyond frustrating. That's why Tasting Table is always gathering tips on keeping produce as fresh as possible, as long as possible. While there are general rules, some specific fruits and veggies fare best with their own storage methods. With its myriad uses — from salads to stir fries to soups — it's important to know how the best ways to store and keep broccoli fresh, because they might be a little different than what you do for other produce.

When it comes to storing broccoli, there is one household item that will be your hero: plastic wrap. While some produce likes an airtight container and some like to be completely uncovered, broccoli is like a Goldilocks vegetable — it wants to be covered, but loosely and with room to breathe. Essentially, it needs some kind of shield from the air in your refrigerator, but it shouldn't be covered to the point it gets no circulation or moisture — a sheet of plastic wrap is the perfect solution, and it's a cinch to use since you likely already have it in your kitchen.

Just like how storing broccoli is different than other produce, the way you implement the plastic wrap hack will be different depending on the broccoli itself. If you're storing a whole head of broccoli, place it in a container with a little water and loosely drape the plastic wrap over the flowers. On the other hand, if you're storing chopped florets, toss them in a container loosely wrapped with plastic wrap. Stored this way, your broccoli will last three to five days, and in some cases up to a week.