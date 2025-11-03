Carla Hall's 2-Ingredient Upgrade For Next-Level Crab Cakes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It ain't no party like a Carla Hall party 'cause a Carla Hall party includes a rocking live band, jam-packed dance floor, and, best of all, her stunning crab cakes. At least, that's what went down at The Art of Brunch, the joyous late-morning extravaganza that Hall co-hosted with fellow Food Network stars Amanda Freitag and Maneet Chauhan at The Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival presented by Baha Mar.
The decision to feed the tanned masses crab cakes was an obvious choice for Hall, considering her strong Mid-Atlantic ties –- she currently resides in Washington, D.C., and previously called Maryland home for several years. While Hall kept her preparation classic at the Bahamas bash, she exclusively told Tasting Table that you don't need to stick to Old Bay seasoning for your crab cake recipe. She suggests taking a detour to Southeast Asia for lemongrass and yuzu, which both provide a welcome boost of flavor and aroma.
Get cooking with a citrus substitute and aromatic addition
If you want to give your crab cakes a Southeast Asian spin, Hall recommends honing in on a pair of dynamic ingredients. For notes of citrus and intoxicating aromatics, it's lemongrass for the win. Fans of the "Top Chef" alum and "Chasing Flavor" host won't be surprised that the stalk made the cut, as it's a featured ingredient in her mouthwatering lemongrass-ginger fried chicken recipe featured in "Carla's Comfort Foods: Favorite Dishes from Around the World." According to Hall, just a touch will provide the ideal complement to the sweetness of the crabmeat.
Sticking with the citrus theme, she suggests substituting lemon with yuzu for added complexity. When it comes to crab cakes, "acid is key," said Hall, who endorses incorporating the citrus with mayo in your binding.
Regardless of how you choose to flavor your crab cakes, Hall warns to be on the lookout for shards of shell, whether you're plucking meat straight from the crab or opting for canned convenience (you don't want your cakes to be too crunchy). And if cost is an issue, she suggests mixing things up with chunky but pricey lump crab and more wallet-friendly claw meat at a 2-to-1 ratio.