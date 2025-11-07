Why Anthony Bourdain's Final Episode Of Parts Unknown Will Never Air On TV

It's unclear who ultimately controlled the Alsace footage, CNN or the production company. Though they have chosen to keep it private, who has custody of it or what they plan to do with it, if anything, is unknown. Rather than completing and releasing the show he was working on in Alsace, audiences will take one last journey with Anthony Bourdain through New York's Lower East Side, exploring the area through his eyes.

In the 2021 documentary "Roadrunner," which covered much of Bourdain's life after he became famous, some behind-the-scenes moments were thought to be from the Alsace footage. While some of what was included in the documentary was B-roll from that time, none of it included scenes with Bourdain. Still, most people wouldn't have noticed it.

The producers of the documentary did not have access to any footage of Bourdain himself — CNN would not allow it — they used some of the scenery from Alsace, including footage of a horse in a field, as well as some bees. They felt the background helped set the tone in an authentic way to tell the story of the end of Bourdain's life.

Years later, Bourdain's loss is still felt, but his work is equally celebrated. His insight, his perspective, and his love for food have never truly been replicated. He continues to be missed. "Parts Unknown" can still be seen on Netflix in many locations.

