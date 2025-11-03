Review: Carbone's New Italian Simmer Sauces Fail To Stand Out From The Crowd

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Enjoying a bowl of slow-cooked meat and vegetables that have simmered on the stove all day is one of life's comforting joys. Carbone Fine Food aims to make enjoying that satisfying meal easier with its recently released, pre-made, jarred Italian Simmer Sauces. The brand, known for its quality Italian pasta sauces, is recommending home cooks swap pasta for protein with its latest offerings.

A simmer sauce is best with protein, as it can help tenderize the meat, while slowly infusing it with rich flavor as the protein slowly simmers in the liquid. Ladling traditional marinara sauce over noodles will coat the pasta rather than permeate it with flavor. A simmer sauce can be a curry, masala, mole, or other flavor-packed slow-cooked sauce, including an Italian red sauce, as Carbone displays with its new options.

The line includes three full-flavored sauces designed to help consumers get dinner on the table in 30 minutes, while boosting the flavor of a protein of choice. Curious to see if the new sauces are worth adding to your shopping cart, I secured samples from Carbone to give them a try. After simmering the sauce according to the jar's instructions with the brand's suggested protein, I performed a taste test of each. I used my past knowledge of the brand, having previously reviewed each of Carbone Fine Food's marinara and Alfredo sauces, to aid my analysis. Here are the results.

