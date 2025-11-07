Forget Green Beans, This Veggie Used To Be A Staple On Thanksgiving Tables For Decades

When the time comes to battle grocery store crowds for ingredients to cook your favorite Thanksgiving staples, you might picture items like cranberries, sweet potatoes, corn, and, of course, turkey. Everyone has their own spin on the holiday tradition, but generally, the menu is a rotation of the same few dishes every year. Even though it seems wrong to picture a Thanksgiving meal without stuffing or pumpkin pie, there was a time when it was more commonplace to spot dishes starring celery as the main ingredient, rather than today's go-tos of green beans or macaroni and cheese.

In a deep dive into Thanksgiving dinner traditions that were forgotten over time, we discovered that celery was once a beloved choice featured in the holiday meal, gaining popularity in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Celery isn't native to the Americas, so when word began to spread about an exotic, new vegetable from Europe being grown in the States, people were interested. At first, celery was a symbol of wealth and status, often arranged in special celery vases and plates. However, when it became more readily available nationwide, thanks to developments in transportation like trains, the vegetable started popping up in popular housekeeping magazines and (evidently) on Thanksgiving menus across the country due to the autumnal season in which it peaks.