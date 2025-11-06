This Store-Bought Snack Makes Classic Meatloaf 10x Better

When it comes to classic American comfort food, meatloaf is hard to beat. This staple has been around for decades and can be as delicious as it is simple. At its heart, meatloaf is just ground meat cooked in loaf form with a glaze on top to keep it from drying out. Many home cooks add their own twist, such as onions, peppers, a specific spice mix, or extra flavor in the glaze, often with bread crumbs as a binder. If you're looking to get the most out of your meatloaf with a flavorful twist you might not have considered before, try swapping the breadcrumbs for crushed Ritz crackers.

We've already covered fun ways to use Ritz crackers, and meatloaf made the list. Ritz crackers in meatloaf have been a Southern staple, and it's really worth trying to see how those buttery crackers elevate the whole dish. Not only do they bring their own flavor and readily absorb the flavors of the meat and spices, but they also keep the dish moist and well-bound.

You can make this meatloaf with any recipe you already have and just substitute the Ritz crackers for bread crumbs. One sleeve of Ritz crackers should make between 1 cup and 1 ½ cups of crumbs, enough for most recipes. Continue following the recipe as usual from there. The finished meatloaf will have a subtle buttery and salty flavor, thanks to the crackers.