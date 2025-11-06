This Store-Bought Snack Makes Classic Meatloaf 10x Better
When it comes to classic American comfort food, meatloaf is hard to beat. This staple has been around for decades and can be as delicious as it is simple. At its heart, meatloaf is just ground meat cooked in loaf form with a glaze on top to keep it from drying out. Many home cooks add their own twist, such as onions, peppers, a specific spice mix, or extra flavor in the glaze, often with bread crumbs as a binder. If you're looking to get the most out of your meatloaf with a flavorful twist you might not have considered before, try swapping the breadcrumbs for crushed Ritz crackers.
We've already covered fun ways to use Ritz crackers, and meatloaf made the list. Ritz crackers in meatloaf have been a Southern staple, and it's really worth trying to see how those buttery crackers elevate the whole dish. Not only do they bring their own flavor and readily absorb the flavors of the meat and spices, but they also keep the dish moist and well-bound.
You can make this meatloaf with any recipe you already have and just substitute the Ritz crackers for bread crumbs. One sleeve of Ritz crackers should make between 1 cup and 1 ½ cups of crumbs, enough for most recipes. Continue following the recipe as usual from there. The finished meatloaf will have a subtle buttery and salty flavor, thanks to the crackers.
Puttin' on the Ritz
Crush the Ritz crackers in a food processor, or leave them in their original packaging and smash them with a meat mallet or rolling pin. You're just looking to get them down to the finest crumb possible. Some meatloaf recipes recommend soaking the cracker crumbs. Add milk to form a paste, then mix it with the onions, meat, and seasonings so it blends easily. This is called a panade and is the best way to make meatloaf and meatballs tender, juicy, and flavorful.
As noted beforehand, crackers will absorb the fat and juices, thus preventing evaporation during cooking. If dry or tough meatloaf has been an issue in the past, this can go a long way toward fixing it. You may want to consider changing the pan you use as well. Loaf pans allow more steam to build up, which can make a meatloaf too dense by the time it's done. Try a square cake pan or even free forming your meatloaf on a lined baking sheet instead.
For some flavor variations, try changing how you make the panade. Using milk with the Ritz crackers creates a classic meatloaf with a creamy texture. You can amp that up by using table cream or half and half for a richer end result. Alternatively, use broth to create a more savory meatloaf that adds flavor without extra fat. If meatloaf is already a comfort classic in your house, try this new version and see if it makes an old favorite even better.