Check The Color Of Your Cinnamon, It Might Actually Be Inferior

Foodies have been trading in cinnamon for at least 3,000 years.Ceylon and Cassia are the two most common types of cinnamon. Both are widely available and relatively affordable, but Ceylon's quality is prized over Cassia's for its unique taste and aroma. The explanation partly boils down to the fact that these products come from different parts of Asia. Just as terroir impacts the nuanced profiles of specific coffee beans, wine, and cacao beans, geographic origin also influences the profile (and subsequent quality) of cinnamon crop. To identify authentic Ceylon cinnamon, check the color.

High-quality Ceylon cinnamon is pale brown on the surface, and when it's ground into a powder, it has an almost yellowish tone. The inferior Cassia cinnamon, by comparison, has a darker red color that's richer and deeper. A few visual cues can help discerning shoppers extrapolate that cinny-grade. But, if you're purchasing affordable cinnamon from your regular local grocery store, it's probably Cassia. Foodies are more likely to find Ceylon cinnamon in specialty gourmet grocery stores, accompanied by a higher price.

What's behind the quality distinction? Ceylon is packed with over 80 different chemical compounds (chiefly Cinnamaldehyde), all of which contribute to the spice's unique flavor and heightened status. These compounds are linked to beneficial health properties as well, making Ceylon cinnamon a prized choice for certain medicinal practices. It also has 250 times less of the chemical coumarin than Cassia cinnamon, which can be harmful to the body in large doses.