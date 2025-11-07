The Best Gordon Ramsay Restaurant Concept In The US Has High-Quality Food And Service
Gordon Ramsay knows exactly how to run a tight ship in the kitchen. Whether he's whipping a fledgling restaurant back into shape on "Kitchen Nightmares" or fine-tuning a menu at one of his 80-something restaurants around the world, he's got the magic touch. In the U.S. alone, he owns a wide range, including Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza, Gordon Ramsay Steak, and Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen, all boasting mouthwatering dishes and high ratings from happy diners. But if you're looking for the best Ramsay restaurant in the States, there's one in particular that's rising quickly through the ranks. Gordon Ramsay Street Burger in Washington, D.C., topped the list in our ranking of every Gordon Ramsay restaurant concept, and that's saying a lot after opening up just a few months ago.
While Street Burger is a big hit in the U.K., with a few shops mainly around London, this is the first location in the U.S., and it's already getting rave reviews for its exceptional service, relaxed atmosphere, and, of course, amazing burgers. "Genuinely the best burger I've had," praised one Google reviewer, with another adding that they had a "genuinely enjoyable experience from start to finish." Located in the same space as Ramsay's Street Pizza, Street Burger has a bold and lively atmosphere, with colorful graffiti on the walls, big-screen TVs to catch the game, arcade games, and a pool table. And as far as the burgers go, Ramsay's betting big on smash patties featuring that crispy texture and juicy flavor. If you're in the area, or even if you're on the other coast, this one's worth checking out.
The must-try dishes at Street Burger
Just reading the Street Burger menu will make your mouth water. The classic smash burgers are the main event here, and each comes with two patties, or you can triple up for a few bucks extra. Go classic with the Backyard, featuring American cheese, pickles, red onions, and O.G. sauce, or amp up the flavor with the Idiot Burger, which includes the double smash patties, braised short rib, crispy onions, cheddar cheese, and barbecue sauce. There's also a fried chicken burger, an Impossible option for vegans, and the spicy and sharp Blue Cheese Burger with double Cajun smash patties, pickled red onions, and blue cheese crumbles.
It's safe to say Ramsay really knows how to layer flavorful ingredients and interesting textures in his dishes, even at what we ranked as his worst restaurant concept in America. If you're with a group, check out the shareable options, which include a bucket of 24 wings and the Hotter Than Hell Dirty Fries topped with Ramsay's signature salsa and ultra-spicy sauce. These are perfect to enjoy with friends while throwing back a couple of pints. We also recommend you save some room for dessert. You can't go wrong with the Sticky Toffee Waffle, Sticky Coffee, or an Oreo shake.
There are really no bad options here. And if you're craving something that's not on the menu, just head to the upper level and grab one of Ramsay's delectable pizza or pasta options. Whether you're stopping by during the week for happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or just grabbing a quick cocktail, Ramsay's Street Burger in Washington, D.C., is here to keep the good times rolling.